A Nigerian woman has written to the mother of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, urging her to support her daughter in rethinking every step before making a decision amid her messy dispute with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The individual took to social media to send the message to the actress.

Nigerian woman warns Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, had earlier revealed plans to send her abroad for medical care after she accused him of maltreatment.

While Regina Daniels is yet to react or make an official statement in response to what her husband posted on social media, a Nigerian lady has taken to her page to advise her and her mother on how to handle the situation.

According to a post she made on her page, Queen Lemmy Williams wrote a lengthy statement regarding the Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's drama.

She mentioned that her husband is an important figure in society and wields influence, which is one of the many reasons Regina needs to be cautious before making any move or statement.

The individual wrote:

"Regina Daniels, please pause and think carefully. This is not the time to be emotional, it’s the time to be strategic. The man you’re dealing with isn’t just rich; he’s powerful, connected, and calculating. Men like that know how to play the game, and if you don’t wise up fast, he could use every resource within his reach to turn things against you, even to take your children."

"Nothing in this world beats having your children safe and close to you. Protect your peace, your sanity, and your legacy. The internet might hype the drama, but when the dust settles, it’s your reality that remains."

"If the talk about certain habits is true, then it’s time to heal, refocus, and rebuild. There’s no shame in pausing to find your balance again. Real queens don’t crumble under pressure they re-strategise, rise stronger, and protect their peace."

She also spoke about the actress’s mother, urging her to immediately step in and provide her daughter with emotional support to navigate the situation.

"And where is her mother in all this? Mama, please step in. Your daughter needs your strength and wisdom right now. This is not the time to stay silent. The storm that’s coming might not be easy."

"Because when money, power, and ego are involved, things get very messy. The rich play dirty, and once it gets bloody, fame can’t save you. Ask those who’ve walked this road before."

"Lesson: In this life, wisdom is louder than emotion. Protect your peace, protect your children, and let time do the talking."

As she made the post, concerned individuals stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman writes Regina Daniels

Ellen Karwor stressed:

"You are wise my sister, thank you for that great advice to Regina."

Oni Mercy shared:

"If the mother had wisdom, she wouldn't have encouraged her to marry her grandpa in the first place."

Arowojobe Opeyemi noted:

"Do you really think this advice will make any significant difference in her decision? Regina was just a teenager thrust into marriage and motherhood at a time she should have been building her career, all because of the selfish ambitions of two greedy older fellow.A good mother will never push her daughter out at that age just for marriage. Honestly I feel for the girl."

Venom Peace added:

"Brilliant advice, may you be endowed with more wisdom. Where children are involved, she needs to step back, think about the effect divorce will have on your children, if violence could be ruled out from both sides, she must be contented with the life she has chosen for herself, stay off social media for sometimes."

Mariam Latif shared:

"He said Regina is from his home, I bet his people will not watch things that will ridicule their pride escalate. Thinking out of tradition."

Lucy Ofim said:

"Regina never know where she enter before, That's why it sounds her like a movie, But she doesn't know that her marriage is not the small one people dey enter and come out anyhow."

Read her post below:

Ned Nwoko praised for handling wife drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man praised politician Ned Nwoko for the way he handled allegations from his wife, Regina Daniels. In a detailed social media post, Marvelous Elonchukwu explained that the senator acted quickly to protect his reputation and manage public perception.

He mentioned that Ned Nwoko’s strategy, including mentioning Regina Daniels’ alleged drug use and suggesting rehabilitation, was a calculated way to control the narrative and avoid damage to his image.

