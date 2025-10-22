A Nigerian lady who refers to herself as Regina Daniels' twin has shared a post reacting to the actress's alleged clash with her husband

It was earlier reported that the actress allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko

Reacting to the situation, the lady shared her opinion in a trending TikTok video and took sides with Regina Daniels

A Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens after sharing her views on reports concerning Regina Daniels and her husband.

The actress had recently been linked to claims of mistreatment by her billionaire spouse, Prince Ned Nwoko, which drew attention on social media.

Lady takes sides with actress Regina Daniels

Known on the TikTok platform as @softjoyce, the user posted a video in which she voiced her support for Daniels.

The lady, who refers to herself as Regina Daniels’ twin, expressed full support for the actress, insisting that Daniels had been treated unfairly and that the situation had reached a point where it could no longer be tolerated.

"Everything that happened, my twinnie Regina Daniels is right. She's 100 percent right. It is becoming too much and that's enough. She can't bear it anymore," she said.

Reactions as lady supports Regina Daniels

TikTok viewers engaged with her post and shared their opinions about the Nollywood star's marriage.

@blessing Magaji said:

"Please people should leave her alone. Every marriage has its up and down, even if she married a young average guy, if he’s an abuser he will still do the same. Pray for peaceful reconciliation."

@Amarachi said:

"Not the man's fault check his post, we can't judge on one side everything that happened, Regina caused it. Go to the man's page and see for urself."

@kinglilysweet said:

"Honestly i love the luxury she's enjoying,i envy her sometimes. Every marriage has ups and down. Lets stop dragging her and pray for reconciliation."

@Wisdom Ojonugwa Gabriel said:

"They say money can't buy happiness but I still wanna get it, I would rather cry in a private jet than to be smiling in the trenches."

@BBond'sCloset| Lifestyle said:

"Omoh Regina is a sweet soul. Good people always experience bad. I don't know why. May God strengthen us all biko."

@El Roi’s Favour said:

"I sense the man is a family man so his house is full of the wives and family members, he might not even be around and this would happen, Ned is a peaceful man from everything we see."

@Lucie said:

"People should keep judging and saying ill things until you find yourself in an abusive relationship or marriage i pray she finds healing."

@Eddy kings said:

"Marriage nor be every day e dey sweet person na two different person entirely even tongue and teeth dey qurrel dem dey see dey settle."

@SUZZY said:

"She’s always right. Nothing wey anybody won tell me. If una finish drag her make una too rest, e no easy to drag person gooon."

@ngingubusi said:

"Men will leave u in deserve without water. A Khanyi Mbau proverb. Sometimes marriage will take out the worst in you."

@Amanda added:

"People been jealous that is why they're celebrating her pain looking at the comments. I'm shocked it's girls who are commenting."

