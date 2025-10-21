An old video of Rita Daniels speaking about her daughter Regina's relationship with Ned Nwoko resurfaced

Rita Daniels explained that she was the last person to know about Regina and Ned Nwoko's relationship

The Nollywood actress stated that she had to accept her daughter's choice after she noticed changes in her behaviour

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels has been at the receiving end of criticism following the fallout between her daughter, actress Regina Daniels, and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, over alleged domestic violence.

Some netizens had accused Regina's mother of marrying her off to Ned despite their wide age differences.

Rita Daniels says she was the last to know about Regina and Ned Nwoko's relationship. Credit: reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Rita Daniels' initial stance on Regina, Nwoko

Amid the criticism, an old video of Rita speaking about Regina and Ned's marriage has resurfaced online.

Rita, who stated that she was the last to know about Regina's relationship with Ned, disclosed and recounted her experience after she queried her daughter's decision.

The Nollywood actress said Regina insisted on the relationship, which made her (Rita) query what was going on.

She noted that by the time Regina and Ned were in a relationship, the businessman had yet to go into politics.

Rita disclosed that when Ned told her of his intention to marry Regina, she felt weak, as there was nothing she could do but support her daughter's choice.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Rita Daniels was seen speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin in 2018, where she spoke about her daughter’s marriage.

Rita defended her daughter's decision to marry Ned Nwoko and argued that she was more knowledgeable than some women older than her.

Rita Daniels shares how she had to support her daughter's decision to marry Ned Nwoko. Credit: ritadaniels/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The video of Rita Daniels speaking about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's relationship is below:

Reactions trail Rita Daniels' comment

Despite her explanation in the old video, netizens continued to criticise Rita Daniels over her daughter's choice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

Sholabankz commented:

"Lol, you didn’t want her to marry the man, but you still collected the bride price and started flying private jets, living a luxury life with the family. Smh."

kemakillzz commented:

"I thought you people said it was her mother that pushed her into the marriage?"

Oye440 said:

"You no want make she marry am but u collect bride price."

Jonehmk reacted:

"Have you ever seen any woman that admitted to committing errors especially when it comes to source of reaping money from where they have not sown? Let her continue to decieve you!"

Jaywiz_ayokunle said:

"Regina mother is lying. This scenario happen in our eye in 2019. She is the one that forcefully marry that girl to the man, it’s her father that go against it."

Nigerians storm Rita Daniels' page

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, Regina's mother was dragged online by concerned Nigerians over her daughter’s predicament.

Many Nigerians stopped by her mother's Instagram page to condemn her decision to allow Regina to marry Ned Nwoko at such a tender age. Some even asked why she didn’t marry the billionaire instead.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng