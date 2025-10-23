Nigerians are going crazy over a social media user's prayer request during the Hallelujah Challenge amid Regina Daniels' marital crisis

The said fan had joined the live event and commented their prayer request, which was visible to everyone

Netizens have been dragging the online user for not taking their life seriously and praying for someone else instead

Online users have reacted massively to the news of the Hallelujah Challenge. Many who join online often drop comments about their prayer points, which pretty much anyone can see.

The concerned fan requested a prayer for Regina Daniels, who is currently going through a lot in her marriage.

Regina Daniels trends as lady takes her marital crisis to Hallelujah challenge. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I pray for Regina Daniels marriage."

Online users came for the lady, saying that her priorities were misplaced.

Others argued that Nathaniel Bassey had asked that they pray for someone other than themselves, and if she chose Regina, so be it. The online discourse continued as many shared their hot takes.

See the post here:



Lady's prayer for Regina Daniels trends

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@amber1alex said:

"Misplaced priorities."

@theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said

"Una really go dey make oyigi oyigi dey laugh up there 😂."

@divinebenita_theeagle said:

"What's wrong with it? Even though it'd have been more appropriate to pray for Gina than the "marriage" itself. Gina needs healing and restoration in many ways. It's better to do this than to gossip, make jest and light of her pain."

@yoursoftigbogirl said:

"The pastor said pray for someone else. If her someone else is Regina, it's no big deal."

@olivepraise said:

"When you have genuine people around you who are actually happy to see you succeed and do well, means the most 🩶."

@affiongs.hair said:

"Awww God bless you as you pray for others 🙏🏻."

@olivepraise said:

"PLEASE pray, people aren't jealous of material things anymore. They re jealous of your Aura, your Personality, the way people love and support you. Your natural leadership abilities. Things money can’t buy."

Netizens drag fan for praying for Regina Daniels' marriage. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

@clarinetmanofficial said:

"Of person fit carry wetin no concern am for head, Omo I need to take my own personal prayer life serious oh😂😂."

@lucy_ng2 said:

"All these fans dey try oo, praying for strangers 😂😂😂😂, no be small thing."

@undisputed_patty said:

"Which is not bad at all. It’s okay to intercede for others."

@monica_ikwe said:

"No go face your life they put another person for prayer person wey get money pass you 😂."





