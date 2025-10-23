Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend wasted no time in moving on, and social media users have not stopped talking

The comedian shared a video of himself and his new lover, showing public affection to each other

The sweet clip quickly travelled across social media, igniting reactions from fans and netizens

Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend, Eseoghene Obire, is currently trending on social media after he showed off his new woman.

Recall that sometime in May, the Unfiltered with NBS host announced on social media that she was now single again, after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend.

Nkecji Blessing's ex says he never cheated on her, shows off new babe. Credit: @nkechiblesisngsunday, @xxssive.

Within 5 months, her ex, Eseoghene, went online to show off the new love of his life. It appeared they were reunited after he met her at the airport.

Someone slammed him for cheating with her all along, to which he responded in the negative, affirming that he had been the one cheated on.

Nkechi Blessing also posted a now-deleted clip, where she congratulated him on his new relationship.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions as Nkechi's ex flaunts new woman

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Awwwww soo cute😍❤️Biko my new movie MI O JEBI is still showing on Nkechi Blessing Tv YouTube channel,pls don’t forget to subscribe,like,comment and share🙏 you will loveeee itttttt!!!!"

@christo_emeks said:

"That girl has never been lucky with men , May God help her sincerely to find a genuine man that will love her for who she is not for her waist."

@larryperry_store said:

"Happiness wan finish this girl ontop Urhobo man 😂😂😂 person wey never reach where e Dey go. 😂😂😂 I come in peace ✌️."

@chrizrealestate said:

"My brother be happy and live your life. If it’s the other way round, it would be that she deserves to be happy. 😂😂."

@iamda_saint said:

"Abeg the fights on ground don too many for October… this one for wait for November na 😂😂😂."

Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend shows affection to new lady online. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

@gossipgisthouse said:

"Jumping from one woman to another is not a flex 😢 know this and have peace."

@barbie_savage122 said:

"And watch how he will marry this one fast fast😂😂."

@only1daddyess said:

"Chaiiii see as I dey smile like mumu 😩🤗As Xxsive don get, na good sign for me 😂❤️."

@madibaofcomedy said:

"Baba U go take time o, U dy rub nyash dy tell me say make i go dey trade? Na me like trade pass🙄?"

@razzyisking said:

"If you don’t want your ex to date other people don’t leave them! 💯."

@zaddysokoh said:

"Urhobo Men no dey cheat i trust my @xxssive."





