Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marital crisis has birthed a new drama between Nollywood stars Doris Ogala and Angela Okorie

Doris Ogala defended Regina Daniels after Angela Okorie taunted the actress over her marital crisis

This has led to the duo making bold allegations against each other as more drama unfolded on social media

A new drama is underway between Nollywood actresses Doris Ogala and Angela Okorie as they exposed each other in a new video.

The drama began after Doris slammed Angela, for mocking their junior, Regina Daniels, over a marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Actress Doris Ogala defends Regina Daniels after Angela Okorie taunted her. Credit: realangelaokorie/dorisogala/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Angela, in reaction, expressed joy as she questioned whether she was the one beaten in a Ferrari and a private jet.

Defending Regina, Doris alleged that Angela, who had previously apologised to Ned Nwoko, was fond of bringing men to her matrimonial home and still beating her ex-husband.

Angela Okorie accuses Doris Ogala of fabricating lies against her. Credit: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

“Angela, you are the last person to mock Regina. At least, allegedly, her husband beat her. In your own case, na you go still bring in men to knack for your matrimonial bed. Na you go still carry stick dey beat your husband. Dey chase him around," she wrote in part.

Angela Okorie fires back at Doris Ogala

On Instagram, Angela made a bold claim about Doris' past for attempting to tarnish her image through an Instagram post.

"I see these people can’t live without me, Instablog you are so cheap, cutie you have always been a hater and IDC, oh well I don’t think that ugly looking Doris is talking to me as she pay instablog to post that nonsense, Oya come blow make I see.

Ndi iberibe go get a life, you can never bring me down not even with all these cooked lies," she wrote in part.

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's bold claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

psdiamond07 said:

"I’m Not Supporting Anyone, I Feel Bad For RD, And I Understand AO Too, But Why Is Doris Always Looking For To Insert Herself."

zinny_nnodim said:

"I like as God share problem give everybody sha."

dimejiroland commented:

"If na when nollywood stilll be nollywood by next weekend we suppose get the movie titled “Lamborghini cry."

de__lightt said:

"Omo.. this series go hot wella make I go bring my oche kitchen sit down Abeg."

iamdrbea said:

"Nigerian women please can we encourage more positivity and be less vulgar online. Can we show maturity and kindness in our communication. Can we not take pleasure in another woman's downfall. Constant negativity hinders unity."

that_queentee reacted:

"I honestly didn't expect such shade from Angela , like she's too grown for that ... Truly maturity is not by age . mocking the girl of her situation is actually a barbaric behavior."

