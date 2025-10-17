A documentary about Seyi Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's son, has been released to commemorate his 40th birthday

In the video shared by the president's son, many people spoke highly of him on his birthday

However, fans expressed disappointment that Lege Miami was not among those who spoke about Seyi



Some Nigerian entertainers have spoken highly of Seyi Tinubu in commemoration of his 40th birthday, which took place a few days ago.

The son of the president recently turned 40, and many people praised him. Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde released a special song for him, while others shared posts to celebrate him.

Burna Boy, Olamide, and other Nigerian celebrities hail Seyi Tinubu as he marks his 40th birthday. Photo credit@olamide/@seyitinubu/@burnboygram

In a post made by the celebrant, a documentary created to mark his birthday was shared.

In the video, some entertainers, politicians, business moguls, his wife, and friends spoke about his personality. Even food vendors, where he occasionally eats, shared their thoughts on him and his preferred meals.

Burna Boy, Olamide, and others speak about Seyi



In the documentary, Burna Boy referred to Seyi as a legend, while Olamide described him as "indescribable," noting how he connects with people's hearts.

Tiwa Savage welcomed him to the "fourth floor," and Fireboy wished him a happy birthday with God's blessings.

Fans inquire about Lege Miami's absence

Seyi Tinubu trends days after his 40th birthday as Burna Boy, Olamide, and Fireboy pay glowing tributes to him in a new documentary. Photo credit@seyitinubu

Fans of the birthday boy noticed that his friend, Lege Miami, was not part of the people featured in the documentary. They speculated that the Nollywood actor should have been included, and wondered if his spoken English might have been the reason the organisers left him out.

Recall that Lege has consistently spoken highly of Seyi Tinubu and even made several videos defending both Seyi Tinubu and his father, President Bola Tinubu, on national matters.

Lege has also clashed with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse (aka VDM) over remarks made about Seyi and the president.

See the video here:

Fans share take about Seyi Tinbu's documentary

Netizens reacted to the video of what entertainers said about the son of the president. Here are comments below:

@lola_foods_ commented:

"Very humble and kind man."

@obaksolo shared:

"You are a legend just as Burna said. You are gretaness in human form. Your humility, and dedication continue to speak louder than any noise. May God strengthen you with wisdom, surround you with genuine hearts, and guide every step you take in this journey of purpose. You are destined for greatness beyond titles and positions.

Keep shining, my President’s son."

@therayztv wrote:

"Well articulated visual, more life ST."

@anikeade_omoomoonigbajamo reacted:

"ST tia voice of the voiceless. I celebrate you specially on the occasion of your birthday."

@buezeokoro stated:

"Let he who has watered be watered. Happy birthday ST."



@generalmoh shared:

"You’re a blessing to mankind.you change lives that cross your path."



@said_harry shared:

"Nah only rich people fit describe Seyi what about the streeet/poor that he takes care of can’t we describe him too? His our man too."

Lege Miami introduces Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami gave his fans an update about his relationship with Seyi Tinubu.

He said that people should stop calling him a friend of the president's son because he has a new name. After sharing his new name with fans, they reacted massively in the comment section to the recording.

