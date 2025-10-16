Blord has lost his Instagram account due to his feud with social media activist Verydarkman and a personal video that was shared online

The two have been at odds over the importation of iPhones, with Blord sharing VDM's video

Fans took sides, expressing their opinions about Blord, while some made allegations against him

Billionaire businessman Linus Williams, better known as Blord, has lost his Instagram account due to his ongoing feud with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

The two have been at odds over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the activist calling him out and making allegations about Blord and his business.

Fans react as Blord loses Instagram account over fight with VDM. Photo credit@verydarkbalckman/@blord

Source: Instagram

In a post by former singer Tunde Ednut, it was revealed that Mark Zuckerberg’s platform removed the cryptocurrency mogul’s account because of a personal video of VDM that Blord shared on his Instagram story.

Ednut mentioned that Blord might regain his account but would likely receive a stern warning.

Fans Drag Blord Over Losing His Account



In reaction, fans of the businessman, whose wife recently graduated as a doctor, speculated that Ratels might be responsible for the issues Blord is facing.

Blord's fans send memo to him over fight with VDM. Photo credit@blord

Source: Instagram

They praised Ratels for supporting their fellow president and issued a warning to those planning to challenge him.

One fan made allegations against Blord, claiming that the businessman’s app had been used to defraud people for a long time, and he had never addressed these claims.

Another fan warned Blord to be cautious, advising him to pay more attention to the concerns about price control rather than spending half a million to acquire a personal video.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Blord

Reactions have trailed what happened to the businessman on Instagram. Here are comments about him below:

@betty_roxx stated:

"At this moment let's give up for The Ratel King, he has won."

@timcee_o commented:

"Ratel on IG are like Peller fan on Tiktok ooo."



@worship_with_kosii said:

"Wetin he been dey think ?

Mark no send even Dangote."

@iam_mccute wrote:

"He deserves whatever is coming for him! A lot of People including me have been sc@med on his apps, and he has never for one day come to address those issues. Very proud and anyhow guy

Everyday for the ripper one day for the ripped."

@kennedyexcel reacted:

"Blord you’re bring down the status of billionaires with this your attitude, Your fellow man is challenging you about price control for the betterment of your people the only thing you can do is to buy his past video with 500k and post it on your status this is so disgusting."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it. The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

Source: Legit.ng