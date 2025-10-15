A video of Davido and his daughter with Sophia Momodu has surfaced online, delighting his fans

In the clip, the father, and daughter are seen vibing to a song that Davido performed with Odumodublvck

Fans reacted by sharing their observations about the duo and praising the music star

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has proven he's indeed a good father, as shown in a video making the rounds online.

In the clip, Davido is seen spending quality time with his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, while listening to music. The soon-to-be-teenager shared the beautiful video on her Instagram story.

Fans react to video of Davido and Imade. Photo credit@realimadeadeleke

In the recording, Davido and Imade were vibing to his collaboration "Grooving" from Odumodublvck's album.

Davido and Imade Touch Each Other's Heads



In the video, Davido moves sideways, with Imade following his lead. The two are seen gently using their cheeks to touch each other, creating a sweet moment. Imade taps gently on the table while her father appears to enjoy the vibe.

At some points, Imade waves at her fans while facing the camera.

How Imade and Davido Reunited



Recall that the father and daughter reunited a few months ago after Sophia Momodu prevented her from seeing her father.

The estranged lovers had a tough time and even dragged each other to court over the custody of Imade.

The little girl was also prevented from attending her father's wedding, which took place a few months ago, while Hailey, Davido’s other daughter, was seen fulfilling her role at the ceremony.

After the reunion, the Awuke crooner has since been seen sharing posts about his first daughter. A few days ago, he shared a picture of Imade and bragged about her resemblance with his billionaire father.

See the post here:

What fans said about Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido and his daughter. Many shared their observation about the two of them. They noted that two of them look alike while praising Davido foe being good father. Here are comments below:

@godwinclaudette shared:

"Davido's look alike."

@maxwell_maxwell_2025 stated:

"Good he post videos before we hear deadbeat dad when he no favor them again."

@kudus_olamilkan stated:

"twinning."

@loveth__riches said:

"Both my favorite."

@godwinclaudette commented:

"Davido's look alike."



@biggest_kevwe reacted:

"But they look alike nau, why are some people still saying they don’t look alike?"

