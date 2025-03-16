Mr Macaroni has reacted after a serving Corps member in Lagos cried out over threats from the NYSC board

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the lady went viral on social media for calling out Tinubu's government over the current economic situation

The skit maker and actor openly defended the Corp member as he sent a bold message to the NYSC board

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been trending on social media for hours after a serving Corp member in Lagos State cried out over a threat she received from the scheme board following her online post about the rising costs of commodities in the country.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Corps member, in tears, expressed how frustrated she was over the high cost of goods in the market, calling President Bola Tinubu’s government a “terrible” one over the hike in commodity prices.

Barely 24 hours after she shared the video, she posted another video in which she was receiving calls from an individual alleged to be an NYSC official, who asked her to bring down the initdial clip she shared online.

The Corps member added that she has been receiving calls from various NYSC officials desist from insulting the government and take down the video which has since gone viral.

Mr Macaroni reacts

The skit maker and activist has joined many Nigerians on social media in reacting to the unfolding drama.

Mr Macaroni in a tweet via his official X handle sent a message to the NYSC board, stating that they cannot threaten any Corps member for sharing their opinion about the president's performance.

"To the DG, Coordinators and every official of the NYSC!!! You cannot threaten, intimidate or victimize any corper for expressing their view on the performance of the president. They are citizens with rights! The president is in office to serve the people and every Nigerian," he wrote.

Reactions trail Mr Macaroni's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions, read them below:

icecyclone said:

"NYSC does not have to react. This girl probably made the video for clicks and likes not for political objectives. Why give much attention to little things like this. Now, the leader has become a symbol and rallying point for the opposition because of your action."

DefiPrince88 wrote:

"Who NYSC Cert help before?"

@seunlopez_ said:

"We can’t even complain without being labeled disrespectful! How can I be respectful when I am literally fighting for my life everyday? What a shameful place to be!"

MagnificentKin6 said:

"No corp member is smiling in this country."

Donjaytrix001 wrote:

"I want to see what they will do to the girl lol Let’s see how foolish they can be."

elvisodese51 said:

"The crazy thing is the blatant lies about their Alawi, they have deliberately refused to implement the purported 70k minimum wage, making young Nigerian Corps members going through untold hardships while serving their country. Shame !!!!"

Tony Umez's daughter emerges Miss NYSC Adamawa

In other news via Legit.ng, actor Tony Umez sweetly celebrated his daughter after she emerged as Miss NYSC Adamawa.

The Nollywood actor shared cute videos and pictures as he gushed about his daughter while rooting for her to be the next Miss Universe Nigeria.

His post stirred reactions from many, including May Edochie.

