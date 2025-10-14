Nigerian billionaire Cosmas Maduka has condemned the viral slang 'money na water' in a video making the rounds on social media

The billionaire also criticised the culture of making money rain at events and flaunting riches

Cosmas Maduka's comment has seen many Nigerians tagging celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest to the video

Billionaire businessman Cosmas Maduka has shared his opinion about the new trend of flaunting riches and making money rain at events.

In a viral video, the billionaire condemned the viral slang “money na water,” usually used to justify reckless spending and display of wealth in public.

Nigerian billionaire businessman Cosmas Maduka speaks against reckless spending and 'money na water' slang in a viral video.

Maduka argued that the culture of spending lavishly at parties was a "dead value system” that corrupts societal morals and misguides the younger generation.

“I’ve never heard Tony Elumelu say ‘money na water,’ I’ve never heard Femi Otedola say it, and I’ve never said it myself,” he said.

The billionaire also disclosed how he takes excuses to leave events where people are spending recklessly.

“When I attend a function and people start throwing money in the air, I quietly walk away. This madness must stop," he said.

Maduka also lamented that modesty and humility, traits once associated with true wealth, have been replaced by showiness and noise.

According to the billionaire, real wealth inspires humility, not arrogance. He added that the glorification of such wasteful behaviour should be rejected and not celebrated.

Billionaire Cosmas Maduka urges Nigerians to desist from celebrating ostentatious spending.

“When we were growing up, rich people didn’t make noise. All these people making noise today never made real money,” he said.

“We’ve embraced a deadly culture and are now passing it on to our children. That’s not how to build a value-driven society.”

He further urged Nigerians to desist from celebrating ostentatious spending, saying that the “money na water” mindset erodes discipline, hard work, and moral integrity.

The video of Maduka speaking about the 'money na water' slang is below:

Reactions trail billionaire Maduka's comments.

The 'money na water' slang, mostly used by socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, has seen some Nigerians tagging him to the video.

Some netizens also argued against Maduka's point of view. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Djlegend wrote:

"It doesn’t really matter sir. We get your point but from the street angle making noise and being loud draws attention and if one is wise they can use that attention to make money. If to say @cubana_chiefpriest no they shout money na water which topic you for use advise us today."

gimsgals said:

"Finally someone said this truth , we are looosing values daily in this country."

jayprogroup reacted:

nice one sir but they are In very different industries and leagues of their own, corporate billionaires are different from social and entertainment billionaires. All na strategic approach. Billions na Billions last last."

anthony_bookspen commented:

Very correct... The result of real financial success makes u humble, u will be asking God, na me be this, like a dream.. I bless God for the wisdom on u sir.

afohgram reacted:

"Daddy money na water, if you no believe leave am."

What Cosmas Maduka said about Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that Cosmas stated that Peter Obi would have implemented the same economic policies as the current administration.

The billionaire emphasised the need for the government to reinvest subsidy savings into infrastructure to benefit the general public.

Maduka also warned against unproductive borrowing, stating that loans should be directed towards capital and infrastructural development.

