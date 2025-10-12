President Bola Tinubu has released the full list of the 175 convicts and ex-convicts who were granted clemency by his administration

President Bola Tinubu has granted clemency to 175 convicts and ex-convicts, including notable Nigerians such as the late Major General Mamman Vatsa, who was a childhood friend of former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, who also prosecuted him.

Other prominent Nigerians on the list included Professor Magaji Garba, Maryam Sanda, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the other members of the Ogoni Eight.

Presidency releases list of pardons

This was disclosed in a statement by President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, October 11. According to the statement, Tinubu's move was based on the recommendation of the presidential advisory committee on the prerogative of mercy. The committee was chaired by Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Speaking on the clemency granted to the convicts, the committee explained that the development was based on some factors which included remorse, old age, good conduct and rehabilitation through education and vocational training. This is due to the fact that some of them enrolled in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), and others have shown good behavioural reforms.

Also symbolic in the development is the posthumous pardon Tinubu approved for Herbert Macaulay, by correcting what is described as a "historic injustice" that the British colonial authorities committed against the foremost nationalist.

Breakdown of those Tinubu granted full pardon

According to the committee report, those who were granted a full pardon from the 175 beneficiaries included two inmates and 15 former convicts, 11 of whom are deceased. Also, clemency was granted to 82 inmates, while the sentencing of 65 were commuted. Also, seven inmates who were on death row were reduced to life imprisonment.

The AFG presented the report of the committee while speaking at the National Council of State meeting, which was led by President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, October 9.

Fagbemi explained that the exercise was in line with the commitment of the Tinubu administration to reform the country's justice system and to be humane in its correctional management. It ensured that mercy was extended to the inmates who had shown genuine transformation and repentance.

See the full list here:

