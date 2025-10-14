A viral video showed Cubana Chief Priest revealing he bought bottled water for ₦50,000

TikToker Peller, who was with him, couldn’t believe the price and called it “money water"

Fans online reacted to the clip, questioning why anyone would spend that much on water

A hilarious exchange between businessman Cubana Chief Priest and TikTok star Peller has set social media buzzing after the nightlife mogul revealed the jaw-dropping price of the bottled water he was drinking.

In a trending clip, the celebrity barman was seen casually sipping water while chatting with Peller, who had no idea the bottle in his hand cost as much as some people’s monthly salary.

During the conversation, Cubana decided to playfully test Peller’s guessing skills. With a mischievous smile, he asked the content creator to estimate the cost of the bottle of water he was drinking.

Cubana Chiefpriest says he bought his bottled water for N50k. Photos: Peller/Cubana Chiefpriest.

Peller, trying to be modest, replied, “₦5,000.”

However, Cubana immediately burst into laughter before dropping the bombshell: the bottle actually cost ₦50,000.

The shocked Peller, visibly stunned, exclaimed,

“It’s a lie! This one na money, not water!”

The video has since made its way to multiple social platforms, with users expressing a mix of disbelief, laughter, and curiosity.

Fans react to Cubana CP, Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@smartoloriejummie:

"The power of branding and packaging sha... 50k for water, water??? I hail the company producing it sha"

@yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition:

"Paskall Paskall Paskall, how many times did I call you? Your Sun never chop, you are here spending 50,000 on ordinary water...come and do DNA and carry your Sun, I'm tired!"

@homeoftastymealsng:

"You guyz should calm down nau, he is not lieing , Voss has different ones, this one is Voss Artesian still water and it’s that amount."

@perrywinalwayss:

"VOSS water na 5-6k dem dy selll am fo lekki island ,, CP too dey lie

Moreover na the plastic he dey hold Not even the glass bottle version"

@rash_ng:

"He’s jst joking u guys take things too serious"

@iam_ajiboyeomowunmi:

"Paskal bottle water 50k are you sure?"

Peller was left surprised by the price of Cubana Chiefpriest's water. Photos: @peller089/IG.

