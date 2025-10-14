Blord defended his “iPhone XR to iPhone 17 Pro” project after VeryDarkMan called him out for alleged deceit

The businessman insisted he runs a big office in China and challenges VDM to prove otherwise

Both men traded words online as Nigerians weigh in on who’s telling the truth

The online feud between businessman Blord and social activist VeryDarkMan has taken a new twist after both men exchanged words over a controversial iPhone modification project.

Blord had earlier posted a video showing off what he described as a transformed iPhone XR, upgraded to the latest iPhone 17 Pro model.

In the clip, the entrepreneur claimed that the customised smartphone was converted in China, boasting similar features, icons, and design as Apple’s newest release.

Blord defends his “iPhone XR to iPhone 17 Pro” project after VeryDarkMan called him out for alleged deceit. Photos: VDM, Blord

Shortly after the video went viral, VeryDarkMan tackled Blord for misleading Nigerians.

In a video, VDM alleged that the self-acclaimed tech businessman was inflating prices to appear innovative, calling the modified iPhone a “cheap trick.”

According to him, Blord’s so-called iPhone upgrade was nothing but an attempt to deceive unsuspecting followers.

Unfased by the criticism, Blord quickly fired back on Instagram.

He dismissed VDM’s claims and insisted that his work was legitimate, revealing that he has a major office in China where the phone transformation took place.

In one of his posts, he wrote:

“This boy claim say him get factory wey big pass my office for China 100 times. I don ask am for address, my boys go like visit there, let’s wait and see.”

He also released a follow-up video explaining why the customised iPhone was so expensive, insisting that quality and craftsmanship justified the high price.

Read the posts here:

Fans weigh in on Blord, VDM's feud

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@olika_king:

"Take it or leave . Calling blord out over price of the phone is childish. Since he has discovered the original price, why can’t he buy his own and sell at 280k or less. It’s personal business and you determine the price base on your expenses"

@essencespictures:

"If people support Blord then We should not complain about landlords increasing house rent since you all are claiming it’s business"

@cleanstar:

"Omo this particular move I no support, he said the sky is big enough for everyone, same him is winch hunting another man hustle, it's a market place, everyone should state their own price not telling customer on who too buy from, that decision should be on them too choose."

@gloygloy1:

"Do your business with NGO money and allow others do theirs. Stop bullying people and spoiling people's business"

Blord insists he runs a big office in China and challenges VDM to prove otherwise. Photo: @official_blord

