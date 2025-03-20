Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni has caused a stir on social media with his story about his financial struggles

The movie star shared how he found himself in debt of over half a billion over his reckless spending

Mr Macaroni’s story about his financial situation went viral on the internet and raised reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian comedian Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has opened up about being in debt of over half a billion.

Just recently, the skit maker and Nollywood actor took to his official Instagram page to tell Nigerians about how he found himself in debt of over N500 million due to his reckless financial decisions.

Mr Macaroni admits being in debt of over half a billion naira. Photos: @mrmacaroni

According to Mr Macaroni, sometime around 2021/ 2022, he fell victim to a scam and another failed investment that made him lose all his savings. The movie star said even though it was a great turning point in his life, he never mentioned his troubles to anybody because he believed that the show must go on.

Macaroni, known for tackling ills in society, said as a result of losing all of his savings, he started to borrow money from different sources to settle all of his pending commitments and carry out certain responsibilities he believed were his own to fulfil.

Nigerians share reactions as Mr Macaroni speaks on being in over N500m debt. Photos: @mrmacaroni

In the lengthy note, the skit maker admitted that he was a reckless spender and had been that way even before his rise to fame. However, his dire financial situation made it even more obvious that he started to struggle.

Mr Macaroni said that the last straw was when he was betrayed by a very close friend whom he regarded as a sister. He noted that the way she betrayed his trust left him destabilised.

The skit maker added that his situation made him gather himself and make some tough decisions and he now feels better than he has in the last three years.

See his post below:

Reactions as Mr Macaroni speaks on his over N500m debt

Mr Macaroni’s dire financial situation after opening up about being in debt of over half a billion drew the attention of many Nigerians. Several of them penned down encouraging words as they consoled the skit maker.

Meekcee0mologo said:

“One of the humble and respectful person I ever meet ❤️ may God guide all your footsteps and recover whatever is lost and your happiness full ❤️.”

Protectedbystone said:

“You are a resilient leader, and I have confidence that you will recover all that you have lost and more. Congratulations on the new beginning and a new Chapter ❤️.”

Foluolatunde said:

“All is well. Thank you for sharing ❤️.”

Oma_nweze said:

“This man is really brave. The courage to publicly admit your faults, take a step towards correcting and then give advice? A brave man🙌.”

Official.ivy_yandel said:

“I applaud his accountability. May God restore all that was lost🙏🏿.”

Jibola_blackblog said:

“It’s the last paragraph for me … very deep 👊🏾.”

Trendingkiddies_kitt wrote:

“Accountability 💯 Nothing is a painful as been betrayed by someone you felt would walk with you through all the storms.They are different level of betrayals,the earlier you know HUMANS,you won’t be disappointed if things go sour.”

Midesglobalrealtors said:

“Financial recklessness can lead one into CHRONIC BANKRUPTCY. You will not even know how deep you’ve gone.. Spend wisely and invest wisely.”

Mr Macaroni reacts to corps member's plight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) trended on social media for hours after a serving corps member in Lagos state cried out over a threat she received following her online post about the rising costs of commodities in the country.

The corps member added that she has been receiving calls from various NYSC officials to desist from insulting the government and take down the video which has since gone viral.

Skit maker and activist, Mr Macaroni, joined many Nigerians on social media in reacting to the drama. In a tweet via his official X handle, Macaroni sent a message to the NYSC board, stating that they cannot threaten any corps member for sharing their opinion about the president's performance.

