Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, wife to Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, caused a stir online after she shared a video of herself grooving to the singer’s hit songs.

Shortly after 2Baba named Natasha his African Queen, the lawmaker showed proof she was undoubtedly a die-hard fan of the singer despite being his wife.

2Baba's wife Natasha boldly claims she is his biggest fan. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, Natasha sang more than three of 2Baba’s hit songs word for word.

Natasha, who travelled alongside 2Baba to his tour in the UK, shared clips of her singing her husband’s songs. She sang African Queen, Ole, Be There, and Yori Yori Remix ft 2Baba, word for word in a video she shared on her official Instagram page.

The Edo lawmaker also stated that she was not only his wife but also his biggest fan.

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru shares video of herself singing 2Baba's songs. Credit: official2baba/honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

“I’m not just your wife; I’m your biggest fan. I love you,” she wrote.

The video of Natasha Osawaru singing 2Baba's songs is shown below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba reacted to rumours of his arrest in the UK over an alleged heated fight with his wife, Natasha.

Comments as Natasha sings 2Baba’s songs

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared how 2Baba’s estranged wife, Annie Idibia, had also gone all out to support him.

Read the comments below:

dolapopro commented:

"Enjoy the Famzing while it lasts madam, dont sha beat our legend up."

theamybenson wrote:

"Release new song for Natasha regime All this na out Annie regime."

enkaysmart1 said:

"You cant be more obsessed with him than Annie ,you dey learn work nne."

remyzbae commented:

"She’s been there longer than we thought."

etehl said:

"Annie do pass you."

bumsy4life commented:

"That African Queen belongs to, dedicated to and inspired by Annie."

d_queenpearls commented:

"Annie was also his biggest fan just reminding her thou."

ebikagal commented:

"Hmmmm… Annie don sing pass even do promotions you are doing now.. infact she was his Profile pics on ig for years until you came in we watching we don’t judge."

chendasofficial wrote:

"Just like Judy Austin was yul biggest fan that she will do anything to keep him. Natasha u fall in that category too."

jenniferreindorf commented:

"Annie probably has the transcripts of all these songs. The handwritten ones by 2baba himself

kingnifsy101__ said:

"Annie do pass you. Pashan wey den take beat tge first wife still Dey on top ceiling."

domina_covy commented:

"She can sing better than Annie, I hope she knows he'll find happiness with another too."

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru made headlines over an event they attended.

A video captured how both the singer and the Edo lawmaker behaved at the event. Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions.

