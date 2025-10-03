Nigerian music legend, 2Baba, responded to claims that he and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, got into a fight

The 50-year-old and his wife arrived in the UK on October 2 ahead of his tour and performance but failed to proceed as planned

In a new video posted via his page, the singer addressed the situation, eliciting some reactions from online users

2Baba, a Nigerian music legend, has addressed some rumours concerning him and his new wife following their arrival in the UK.

Mixed reactions trailed news that 2Baba and Natasha Osamaru had a heated fight upon their arrival in the UK. It was also reported that the singer was allegedly arrested by UK police, hindering his scheduled performances.

In a new video shared by 2Baba, he clarified that the rumours were untrue and that they had only faced a medical emergency, advising the public not to spread false rumours.

Meanwhile, some quarters even speculated that bottles were allegedly flying in the air during their altercation, which quickly turned physical.

It remains unclear which version of the story to believe, but fans have definitely shared their opinions about the couple.

Watch the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to 2baba's response

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@virginhair_depot said:

"I too love this man, man be happy minding his business and doing his thing. If you no believe, kuku google am 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@chiblazerj said:

"Na person wey get medical emergency sit down like this? Hmmmmmmmmm."

@omidan.adejoke said:

"From woman part u will understand the video it is well ❤️."

@pretty_dibua said:

"Okay baba, na everyday you go dey expain till the day the truth will finally comes out."

@eveiyke said:

"Nothing wey Nigeria no go believe. Annie has moved on, tuface is in UK for a show. I wish him success."

@vinnyposh5 said:

"Pls remember to patronize me oooo I supply fabrics for ur events, wedding 💒 birthday 🎂 funerals and many more. I take the stress from u by personally sending fabrics to ur love onces in any state, city, or country they are. I'm just a dm away from you."

@umi173 said:

"But why pple like bad news like this?? D amount of pple who wish others bad ehhh,My goodness. Yet una go go church dey fire prayer steady."

@opiarance said:

"From Annie to Natasha... Wetin u dey find again inside marriage? You go explain tire o."

@horlargram_s8 said:

"Someone please help me with any amount to get food please 🙏🥲💔. God will never let you down."

@edafe_henry010 said:

"This man is 50 years old.. let him be . Him no be una mate."

@sdmacer said:

"This comment section is soooo appalling 🤮! See people’s wish for this couple .. woman leave man, she left because of his sanity, man leave woman una Dey swear for am make the relationship no work .. una well so ???????? If Tuface add 6 more women to this one na me go praise am pass .. all of una Dey crase !!!!!!"

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his new wife made the headline of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

