Nigerian netizens have reacted to a touching video of Reality TV star Imisi's mother, Rahsidat Ayanwale

In the clip captured online, the BBNaija winner's mum was seen raining powerful prayers on her daughter's brand new car

The lengthy video raised many reactions from fans, with some asking further questions about their family

It was such a beautiful video to behold as Imisi's mother spiritually secures her brand new car.

Imisioluwa Ayanwale emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 10 show on Sunday, October 5, and it was a rollercoaster of emotions. The winner's prizes were given to her today, a cheque of N80 million naira, as well as a brand new car.

BBN Winner Imisi's mum prays in emotional video.

The video that has got many talking saw Imisi's mother in her car, raining heavy prayers. She prayed with so much passion over her daughter’s new phase of life, and everything else.

Recall that Imisi and Dede Ashiogwu were the last two ladies standing, before Imisi was eventually crowned as the winner on the BBNaija season 10.

Many have joked about Kola's girls ending up at the top, and calling him a lucky champ.

Reactions as Imisi's mum prays on her car

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@mayowaakinleye said:

"Be like father no dey too dey relevant again oooo."

@piusomoyele said:

"The most powerful prayer. Mothers prayer."

@chachaofdelta2025 said:

"Amin if e reach ur turn pop champagne."

@thebeautifulyou12 said:

"Same mother that sent her out of their home @ 12 years ago, and she was r*ped and aborted at 13."

@ese_19 said:

"Amin jesu more of Good things to come for her in Jesus name 👏."

Imisi's mum trends as she prays on her daughter's first car.

@ezekiel_ministries said:

"God doesn’t need anybody and will never need anyone permission to bless Whom He Wish to Bless."

@misterfrank_f said:

"Fathers don suffer for this laif."

@tomiwa_andy said:

"A mothers prayer may her prayer come to pass."

@oghenelove said:

"Who go help fathers to be relevant. Only the initial stages of life father's are needed."

@ola_kbnice said:

"@helenedem_ 😢😢😢😢Isn’t fair ooo! We are human too ooo 😢."

