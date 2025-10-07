A Nigerian Twitter user, who identified as a feminist, has gone online to bash Imisi’s mother.

The Big Brother Naija show ended recently, and Imisi emerged as the winner of the season, igniting joy in her fans and family.

However, the way Imisi’s mother has been in the picture since her win has triggered reactions from the said lady.

A Nigerian Twitter user has drawn online attention after she lashed out concerning the winner, Imisi Ayanwale's mother.

Rashidate Ayanwale has been in the limelight ever since her daughter, Imisi, won the Big Brother Naija season 10. A recent report by Legit.ng stated that she was captured praying powerfully over her child’s new car.

Many have also expressed mixed reactions over her involvement in her child’s life, as they dig up her past.

According to the said lady, identified as MsAdaO on Twitter, Imisi’s mother has the audacity to show up after abandoning her at the tender age of 12.

She also revealed that Imisi was assaulted and had to take out a baby at a young age, living under the radar.

In her excat words:

'African parents are so bold. Throw a 12 year old girl out of the house and she gets r*ped has to abort and live under the bridge yet you’re front and centre at her biggest moment as if you didn’t leave for her dead. Insane."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady drags Imisi's mum

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@xoxomiide said

"She really said her family will be mad that she share the info… they literally sweep it under the carpet and use “Mabinu” to settle it !!! Can never be me sha… I’m never talking to that mother again, because her life can never be the same after that."

@MsAdaO said:

"Normal African family behaviour. She shared the story in agony and wasn’t herself for 24 hours. They probably haven’t apologised properly either. Madness!"

@dauntlesseskimo said:

"The daughter might have forgiven her and moved on with life. She was happy she was there on her big day. She forgave her for her to heal."

@Stella_Marix09 said:

"That’s them for us. How we go do am?? If you talk them go say she’s your mother and it’s true. If u get case with an elderly person sef…as an African child,You are wrong automatically. Na GOD oo."

@__OMOLABAKE said:

"I just Dey roll eye 🙄 as I dey see that woman photobombing Imisi’s Picture."

@TechGal_Loveth said:

"Too bold gor my liking. A mum for that matter. That's why we have dead beat dads who always claim the kids Will look for them."

@UwuigbeEsohe said:

"U plp are got to get this girl sad..u claim u love her,then shower forgiveness on those she forgives as well..common now."

Faith's fans drag Imisi by her crown

Meanwhile, some of Faith's fans are still livid, not only concerning his disqualification but the fact that Imisi got to win the N150 million prize.

The winner of Season 10 had gone on Twitter to share an appreciation post to God and her fans.

However, something she wrote in the post seemed to rile her rival's fans up, generating heated backlash online.

