Nigerian music legend 2baba had many talking online following a recent announcement he made

The Afrobeats superstar, who is currently in the UK with his second wife, Natasha Osawaru, made the rounds online

In a video, 2baba was seen in a nightclub as he announced the Edo State lawmaker to funseekers, indicating that she is his new African Queen

Nigerian music legend 2Baba has set social media abuzz with a recent announcement that caught many by surprise.

The Afrobeats icon, who is currently in the UK with his second wife, Natasha Osawaru, is trending online after a video surfaced showing him publicly introducing her as his “new African Queen.”

2baba shares intimate details about his new wife Natasha Osawaru. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @officia2baba

Source: Twitter

In the now-viral clip, 2baba was seen at a lively nightclub event, microphone in hand, as he proudly introduced Natasha — a pregnant Edo State lawmaker — to the crowd.

"This is my African Queen," he declared, while fans cheered, clapped.

The moment was both emotional and dramatic, especially considering the history behind the title “African Queen.”

It was back on May 15, 2004, that 2Baba (then 2Face Idibia) released the timeless love anthem African Queen, a song that skyrocketed his solo career and became an instant classic. The music video notably featured his now-estranged wife, Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay.

The new introduction of Natasha as his African Queen comes 21 years after the song's release, adding a nostalgic but controversial twist to the announcement.

Fans have since taken to social media to share mixed reactions. While some congratulated 2Baba and praised his boldness, others expressed shock and sympathy for Annie, referencing the ups and downs of their failed marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to 2Baba’s announcement

Legit.ng compiled some of the top reactions:

realabike89 said:

"Men go stain ur white 😂."

alaga_tohjoyful said:

"Men go stain ur white sha."

juliet_sb712 said:

"She don give us another face 😂😂😂 everybody shout mommmmaaaaaaa."

pretty_queen1454 said:

"Man like 2face ,Natasha is the right choice for him he .because she will not give him the chance to cheat."

mummygiohusseinvblog said:

"Natasha Natasha with the many faces I hail oooo who do this work for you sabi no be small as a man you say you sabi jump from onewoman to another well you go jump enter the one wey go twist your destiny ire ooo."

chi_beke_chi said:

"Him and Annie do pass lik dis."

olorijolie said:

"African queen ordered from jumia😂😂😂."

oyinniwura1 said:

"I don’t want whatever is wrong with both of them."

paulynnath said:

"What could Annie have done to him so bad that even though they have parted ways he threw away all the good times and years spent together that he resulted to this without conscience?it’s a mystery to me,not saying he can’t love again or move on but why all these?"

kessyvincent said:

"There Will still be another African Queen on his 55th birthday. 60th Will still unveil another African Queen."

uzomamaka_amerndarl said:

"I’ve never seen online trolls for Tuface matter…una talk say e no Dey dance on IG with him new wife but waiting be this? I Dey wait make una start the trolling 😁😂😂 until una start to Dey differentiate between REALITY and Social media I go begin Dey take una serious."

itsfyne said:

"We know the real African queen so all this na chochocho."

trillion_fabric said:

"If na so love they take expire abeg make that love avoid me 😂😂😂😂."

soniaposh_ said:

"Nne idibia you won 😂😂😂he is your man pls let him rest small."

2Baba’s new chapter begins with wife number two, Natasha Osawaru. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2Baba and his new wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng