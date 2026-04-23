Mayowa Lambe issued a stern cease-and-desist order against Roby Ekpo, demanding a public apology and ₦100 million in damages

Mayowa’s legal team stated that there was no existing marital relationship with Roby, directly contradicting his earlier claims

David Ayuba spoke out, backing his wife’s legal move and warning that while "falsehood travels fast," the truth is finally arriving

US-based gospel singer David Ayuba has broken his silence following allegations surrounding his wife, Mayowa Lambe, and her estranged husband, Roby Ekpo.

The development comes hours after Mayowa issued a cease-and-desist order to Roby, accusing him of making false and defamatory statements about her.

In the letter, Mayowa reportedly stated that there was no existing marital relationship between her and her ex-husband.

Mayowa Lambe is demanding a public apology and ₦100 million in damages from Roby Ekpo. Photos: Mayowa Lambe/Roby Ekpo.

Source: Instagram

She demanded that Roby immediately stop all alleged defamatory statements, remove any false content, issue a public retraction and apology, and pay ₦100 million in damages.

Shortly after the letter surfaced online, David Ayuba reposted the document on his Instagram Story, accompanied by cryptic messages that drew attention.

“The path to greatness leaves no room for weakness, only strength. The ones in my corner understand me. I don’t owe explanations, and that’s enough,” he wrote.

In another post, he added:

“Falsehood may travel fast, but truth arrives with consequences.”

News of Mayowa Lambe’s marriage to Ayuba had earlier surprised many observers. The couple reportedly tied the knot in Texas, United States, with several followers saying they were unaware she had separated from Roby.

The sudden emergence of the new marriage placed the spotlight on the former couple’s relationship timeline.

Initially, Roby reacted calmly to the development, wishing Mayowa well and praying for a successful union. He even described it as her third marriage and expressed hope it would endure.

However, the tone later changed during an emotional appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Roby Ekpo's public outburst

During an Honest Punch Podcast interview, Roby recounted his years with Mayowa, describing the relationship as wasted.

He accused her of infidelity, deception, and financial strain, alleging that he was shocked to discover she had remarried after more than a decade together.

Roby also claimed Mayowa misled him throughout their marriage, including secretly using contraceptives and allegedly deceiving him about medical procedures aimed at conception.

He also spoke about differences in intimacy expectations, noting that he preferred moderation while his wife allegedly wanted a more frequent schedule.

“Satisfying her how? I would not have s*x till I kill myself. One to two rounds are enough for me. I got married at the age of 37, I am going to be 48 this year, I am not a small boy,” he said.

He further explained that having intimacy twice a week worked for him, but claimed she preferred daily activity

Mayowa Lambe’s New Husband, David Ayuba Finally Breaks Silence, Reacts to Roby Ekpo’s Outburst

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie sends message to Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie sparked reactions after weighing in on Roby Ekpo's saga with his estranged wife.

Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host. He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.

Source: Legit.ng