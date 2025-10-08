Nollywood actress and model Annie Idibia received a warm gesture from her daughters, Isabel and Olivia

The estranged wife of 2Baba shared a video of her daughters publicly reaffirming her as their African Queen

This came days after their father, music legend 2Baba, sparked controversy with his second wife, Natasha Osawaru

Annie Idibia, a Nollywood actress, has been left emotional following her daughters’ actions towards her.

The mother of two, who is currently out of town, shared an Instagram Story photo of her daughters, Isabel and Olivia, holding a pillow with a face on it and the words 'African Queen' boldly written on it.

Annie Idibia gets emotional as daughters call her their African Queen again. Credit: @annieidibia, @natashaosawaru

She explained that her daughters thought this was the closest they could come to experiencing her.

Annie stated that the word struck her deeply as she showed her love for them. The former Mrs Idibia pledged to return home soon, citing her hard work for the family.

“My girls!” They said, "Mama, we miss you so much. This is the closest we can get to feeling you!" And that hit me deep! So deep. My entire world!! Mama is coming home soon! Gotta get all that for you!! I am coming home soon, babies."

Legit.ng reports that this comes days after their father, music legend 2Baba, sparked controversy by crowning his second wife, Natasha, as his new African Queen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Annie Idibia’s daughters hail her

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rejoicbest said:

"Children come get sense pass papa God abegoo."

djkkemzy said:

"I like as God share problem give everybody 😂😂😂😂."

jessilicious_kora said:

"She’s the only African queen we know 😍❤️."

ladycherub saod:

"Only one African Queen 🫅 😍."

abibat_adewale_onobere said:

"Annie the only Queen 😍."

chopaholicsbagsnmore said:

"Like I always say …Your biggest fan are your cute kids …coz at the end of the day ..They stick with you through thick and thin…we love u Queen ANNIE."

pwincess_mila said:

"We all know she’s the original one, any other na refurbished 😂."

hekate_o1 said:

"The kids reassuring their mom that she remains the true African Queen 💔❤️‍🩹….. Men, smdh."

snazynuella said:

"Battle of African queens, sha na only 1 African queen qe sabi."

amara.annn said:

"Tuface would have to coin another name for Natasha o."

oneandonlykasi said:

"Tuface should better release another song for his current wife. This song is Annie's."

girlmum_ said:

"Na our African Queen be this o , we no get another one."

bimbenstores said:

"He should sing 🎤 another for Natasha and leave African queen for Annie now 😢oja ti omo ba tii wo okuta ti wo that’s yoruba proves hmmm but men it’s well."

just_nkaylee said:

"Battle of the African queens😂 it is well."

saidu_ladi said:

"Only one African queen 👸 ✨️ 🙌 ❤️ any other one na American queen 😂😂😂😂😂."

ronnieorji_15 said:

"Na only Annie we sabi ooh, we never sabi who Natasha be as na different faces we Dey see."

