Singer Shoday has opened up about the plan he kept close in case music failed to pay off

The 26-year-old revealed he was fully prepared to return to office life despite his growing success

Shoday also shared the advice from his mother that shaped his cautious approach to fame and career

Nigerian singer Shodade Solomon Segun, better known as Shoday, has spoken about his journey in the music industry and the backup plan he kept in mind before his career began gaining momentum.

The 26-year-old singer disclosed during a recent interview that he was prepared to return to corporate life if things did not work out as expected.

Shoday says he is fully prepared to return to office life despite his growing success. Photos: Shoday.

Source: Instagram

While speaking about his journey, the singer explained that music was not his original guarantee, which was why he stayed careful and kept another option close.

According to him, he studied Building Technology in school and had every intention of falling back on his degree if music failed to open doors.

Shoday said:

“I studied Building Technology in school, and I’m here doing music. Look my body, did you see any tattoo? No. It’s because I’m skeptical. If music did not work like this, I’m back in office.”

The singer noted that even after reaching a level of success, he still keeps a practical mindset and reminds himself that things may not always go according to plan.

He stated:

“I used to tell people, if God did not want me to go far, I won’t get to this point that I’m present. The fact that I’m here and I’ve done it consistently, not one, not two, not three, not five songs. I’m still here.”

Shoday shares powerful advice from his mum

Beyond talent and determination, Shoday said his mindset was heavily influenced by his upbringing. According to him, his mother consistently reminded him never to rely on one path alone.

That lesson stayed with him and became part of how he approaches life and career.

He explained that life can be unpredictable and sometimes requires people to quickly change direction.

He added:

“One thing I’ve learned so far in life is it will not be sweet. Sometimes it won’t go as planned. Just know how to always have plan B. Always know when to quickly flip the script and do something new.”

Watch Shoday's interview here:

Reactions trail Shoday's interview

@Jericho_official stated:

"People would jump into conclusion blaming him just because he expressed his opinions. Tattoos is a choice so it's to you, do what's important to yourselves. He's genius,his career is working and he's moving higher!!!!"

@itzdinchy wrote:

"You guys shouldn’t blame him, he comes from the Zlatan kind of family. He is just prudent and well disciplined, doesn’t mean he is looking down on people with tattoos"

Shoday shares the advice from his mother that shaped his cautious approach to fame and career. Photo: Shoday.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo tattoos grandson's name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo showed her love for her grandson, Rakeem, by tattooing his name on one of her arms.

The movie star, who has been drooling over the little boy, flaunted the artwork on her left arm. In the video shared on her Instagram page, the tattoo had a flower before Rakeem’s name was written underneath it.

Source: Legit.ng