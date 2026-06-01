Governor Amuneke has shared his opinion about former First Lady Patience Jonathan amid insecurity in the country

The skit maker reflected on Patience Jonathan's tenure, recalling the ridicule she faced at the hands of Nigerians

Amuneke also stirred reactions after he stated that Nigerians who downplayed the former First Lady's empathy were now shedding tears

Social media commentator and skit maker Kevin Blak, popularly known as Governor Amuneke, has ignited reactions with a recent social media post he shared, reflecting on the term of former First Lady Patience Jonathan.

Patience, who served as the First Lady of Nigeria during the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan between 2010 and 2015, has been making waves on social media after an old clip of her getting emotional during insecurity under her husband's tenure resurfaced online.

Governor Amuneke recalls how some Nigerians ridiculed former First Lady Patience Jonathan over viral crying video. Credit: kevinblak/patiencejonathan

Source: Instagram

Like content creator Cute Abiola, Amuneke reacted to the old video, which showed Patience's displays of emotion, while comparing it with the current administration.

The skit maker argued that many Nigerians underestimated the former First Lady's public expressions of empathy during difficult times in the country.

According to Amuneke, in a twist of fate, many Nigerians were now the ones shedding tears while those in power seem unmoved.

“We once had a First Lady (Patience Jonathan) who wore her emotions on her sleeve and publicly shared in the pain of Nigerians. Many laughed, mocked, and called her tears ‘crocodile tears.’ Today, we are the ones shedding tears, while those in power seem unmoved by our struggles. Sometimes, we only appreciate compassion after it’s gone," he wrote via his Facebook page.

Governor Amuneke compares Patience Jonathan's empathy with current administration's alleged apathy. Credit: kevinblak

Source: Instagram

Governor Amuneke's social media post reflecting on Patience Jonathan's old video is below:

Reactions to Amuneke's comment about Patience Jonathan

The post has since sparked reactions from Nigerians as they shared diverse opinions. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Chekwube Prisc commented:

"I watch the video it so emotional God show mercy in this country called Nigeria."

Ify Ogamba commented:

"Sad but true.She was very passionate and real, had human feelings.,not mindful of her words not been polished enough, but it's came from her heart and its was REAL." She was indeed the Mother of the Nation. Nigeria once had a Mother,irrespective of ethnic origin .but Mockery paid her back for her Love."

Prinz Hollawalley Lawal commented:

"Nigerians deserve every ev!l and w!cked leader they get."

Nate Akachi Ikeogu said:

"Make Una no use this one encourage goodluck Jonathan because the wife been do this one He's not the Jonathan we know So let this slide."

Onyekwe Richard Ikechukwu commented:

"We all laughed at our stupidity back then. Mama P was truly a great mother and first lady. We missed big time."

Oko Celia commented:

"We all follow in that laugh as Ali Baba dey use her do comedy now everyone wants to turn Saint, I pray God show us mercy in this country."

Amuneke shares mouthwatering offer

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Amuneke shared an alleged offer he received to drum support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amuneke shared a WhatsApp message offering lucrative deals to endorse President Tinubu's campaign.

The sender assured him of making more money than the crumbs he makes through his skits.

Source: Legit.ng