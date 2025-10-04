Nigerian singer and songwriter Brymo has sparked widespread conversation on social media after performing shirtless in Osogbo

The intimate performance, which took place at a local lounge over the weekend, drew a small but captivated audience

However, it was the singer’s unusual appearance that became the highlight of the night and the subject of online debate

A viral video of Nigerian singer and songwriter Olawale Ibrahim Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, performing at a lounge in Osogbo, Osun State, has stirred conversations among fans and music lovers.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, captures the soulful artist delivering a passionate performance to a small audience in an intimate setting.

However, it wasn’t just the venue or the music that caught people’s attention—Brymo’s appearance quickly became the focal point.

Netizens commented on his shirtless look, noting that he appeared frail and possibly unwell. This sparked concerns about the singer’s physical and mental well-being.

In one of the videos, Brymo is seen walking into the lounge as fans eagerly await his arrival.

His bare-chested entrance left many stunned, prompting speculation and mixed reactions online.

Some wondered aloud if the Ara crooner was going through something personal, while others defended it as artistic expression.

Ifemelunma Africa Tiger said:

"Nawaoooo, is he alright?"

@thisisyande said:

"The thing about using drugs is that you think you're on top of the world. Once he started forming hedonist and the whole city boy gimmick, I just knew bro was finished."

Unity Igunma Aigbobo said:

"Those bouncers are for the safety of the audience. Make baba no go knack person one w!cked bite."

Tom Galee said:

"You see mad man, you dey ask is he alright? He is alleft."

PE LU MI said:

"People that don't know or hear is musics will think he's singing rubbish 😂, I see one here saying he refused to."

Charles Amadi said:

"Haba na my own Brymo you go smoke Burna Boy loud before you climb stage, Odogwu head strong like rock ooooo? 😂😂😂😂😂. This dude doesn't look OK pls, this is not the Brymo I know."

Onele David Okwudili said:

"I miss this guy voice, aswear. Leave Chorus to him. He is the reason Chocolate city is relevant till today despite not being a signee."

@kikisharper said:

"Nothing is wrong with Brymo, you can see he just finished a show and visibly tired, nawa for una o."

Chima Stanley Okoroafor said:

"I thought at first it was a mental unstable person not knowing it's Brymo."

Cyril O Larry Ubankechi said:

"I still never understand Brymo o, baba Dey fear to do good music?"

Abel Ikechukwu Light said:

"Ahhhh dis bros later madt sha."

Brymo slams Portable for offering to help

Legit.ng had reported that Brymo had replied Portable and slammed him for offering to collaborate with him.

Portable had made a video where he said that he used to sample Brymo's song while he was still an upcoming singer. Zazu added that it was hatred that made Brymo not to be in the limelight again.

Responding to the video, Brymo told the singer that he was not available for a collaboration. He advised him to face the matter that concerns him.

