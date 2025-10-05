Nigerian entrepreneur and musician Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibadem, professionally known as Mr Eazi, is in the news

The young man, who recently married billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, disclosed his presidential ambition

He put out a targeted video via his official Snapchat handle, and the things he said triggered reactions from users online

Mr Eazi, a popular Nigerian singer, has given online users plenty to talk about following his latest post.

Temi Otedola's husband went on his Snapchat account to inform fans about his presidential ambition.

Mr Eazi generated online reactions after he shared his latest desire with fans. Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

According to him, if there are any African countries seeking a young, ambitious, and vibrant president, one who is forward-thinking and not motivated by money, he is up for the challenge.

The video has been trending online, with many stating that if Eazi ever contested, they would gladly vote for him.

Watch the video here:

Recall, the singer disclosed what he's been doing since his wedding. Legit.ng reported earlier this month that the singer and Temi Otedola had sealed the knot in a private wedding ceremony at Hallgrimskirkja Church in Reykjavik, Iceland.

In the trending clip online, the Banku music originator was seen showing his wedding ring while noting the changes he noticed about himself.

How fans reacted to Mr Eazi's post

Read some reactions online

@jaybizzle_lee said:

"He might actually make a good president."

@ajasamphotography said:

"Our youth will rather defend T-pain than to vote this young vibrant man."

@esan_doctor said:

"That’s the spirit bro, our youths no go gree support this kind ones naw, nobody come out, but this man voluntarily come out, but many of una go still abuse am 🤦🤦😂😂."

@akubokwu said:

"Comment section shows how finished we are in this country , why can’t he be the next president, why?'

@myweddingnigeria said:

"He is allowed to dream. If it’s easy you too dream!"

Mr Eazi's plans for presidency triggered hot debate online. Credit: mreazi

Source: Instagram

@blissvic_ said:

"Youths stop this behavior and save yourselves from ancestors. Choose a vibrant youth and enjoy all you deserve."

@bunmola777 said:

"I personally believe in him he has proven himself intellectually that he has what it takes if we want a fresh start we need to support someone like him the only issue I will have is the attachment to an oligarch and beneficiary if present system in the person of his father in law will he go after his FIL,and his friends?"

@melvin_unusuall said:

"Funny enough on a free fair credible election he will defeat any political candidate in Nigeria. Don’t play ohh."

@mekus380 said:

"As you no invite us to your wedding...now you wan make we vote for you?? Please remain silent the way you have been."

@kosi_so_chukwu_ said:

"He said “whatever country” guys… whatever country. Bring down your voice."

Mr Eazi called out online

Popular Nigerian singer Mr Eazi currently made headlines not for a new single or album drop, but because of his Instagram follow list.

Fans were quick to point out that the artist, who recently married Temi Otedola, does not follow her elder sisters, Tolani and DJ Cuppy, on Instagram.

The discovery has triggered widespread speculation online, with some netizens asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng