Several timeless Nigerian songs inspire patriotism on a day the country celebrates its Independence Day

From Sunny Ade to 2Baba, several of the country's music stars have used music to call for the unity of Nigeria

These tracks remain evergreen symbols of hope and resilience

As Nigeria marks her 65th Independence Day today, October 1, music has always been at the heart of our national story.

Over the decades, Nigerian artists have used their voices to inspire hope, call for unity, and remind us of the struggles and triumphs that define our journey as a nation.

From classic anthems to contemporary hits, these songs capture the spirit of independence like no other.

2baba, Sunny Ade and Eedris Abdulkareem gave us timeless pieces. Photos: UGC.

Here are 10 iconic Nigerian songs that celebrate freedom and unity.

1. “Nigeria Go Survive” – Veno Marioghae's evergreen anthem (1985)

This evergreen anthem captured the resilience of Nigerians during harsh economic times. Its message of hope and survival resonates even stronger today, 65 years after independence.

2. “Great Nation” – Timi Dakolo created a modern classic (2011)

Timi Dakolo delivered a timeless piece on his song Great Nation. Photos: UGC.

With his powerful vocals, Timi Dakolo created a modern classic that has become a staple at national events. The song preaches unity and hope for a greater Nigeria.

3. “Unity” – Onyeka Onwenu soulful appeal (1984)

Late Onyeka Onwenu's Unity was released in 1984. Photos: UGC.

Onyeka’s soulful appeal for Nigerians to stay united despite ethnic and cultural differences remains one of the most important patriotic songs in the country’s history.

4. “Nigeria My Beloved Country” – Funmi Adams' children’s favourite (1985)

This children’s favourite is more than just a classroom song. Funmi Adams gave generations of Nigerians a simple but powerful reason to love their country.

5. “One Love” – Onyeka Onwenu (1986)

Beyond her calls for unity, Onyeka also gifted Nigeria with this track that promotes peace, love, and togetherness.

6. “Jaga Jaga” – Eedris Abdulkareem's controversial track (2004)

Eedris Abdulkareem's 'Jaga Jaga' made him a target of the Nigerian government. Photo: UGC.

Though controversial, this bold track forced Nigerians to confront the nation’s struggles. Today, it stands as a protest anthem that indirectly calls for freedom from corruption and bad governance.

7. “Eko Ile” – Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey (1970s)

This highlife tune celebrates Lagos as a city of unity where all Nigerians can come together, symbolising the spirit of coexistence.

8. “Greenland” – TY Bello's uplifting song (2006)

TY Bello gave Nigeria a masterpiece in Greenland. Photos: TY Bello.

With uplifting lyrics, TY Bello’s “Greenland” reminds Nigerians of the blessings of the nation and the potential for a brighter future.

9. “One Love” – 2Baba's reggae-inspired hit (2004)

2baba released iconic song 'One Love' in 2004. Photos: 2baba.

2Baba’s reggae-inspired hit calls for peace and togetherness, transcending tribe, religion, and politics — a perfect Independence Day reminder.

10. “Lift Up Nigeria” – Sunny Ade & Others collaboration for ages (1980s)

A collaboration of legendary voices, this song was recorded as part of a government campaign to promote patriotism. It remains one of the most iconic Independence anthems.

