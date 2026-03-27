Anioma State is set to emerge from Delta North, with nine local government areas included in the proposal

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has reaffirmed strong legislative and political support for its creation

Backed by President Bola Tinubu and 97 senators, the bid for Anioma State is gaining unprecedented momentum

A fresh Bill submitted to the National Assembly has outlined the proposed Anioma State, which will be carved out of Delta North.

According to The Sun, the new state will comprise nine local government areas (LGAs):

Anioma State emerges with nine LGAs from Delta North in the proposed Bill. Photo credit: Godswill Akpabio/National Assembly/X

Source: Twitter

Aniocha North

Aniocha South

Ika North-East

Ika South

Ndokwa East

Ndokwa West

Oshimili North

Oshimili South

Ukwuani

Asaba has been named as the capital of Anioma State in the Bill.

Akpabio reaffirms support

On March 25, Senate President Godswill Akpabio reaffirmed legislative and political support for the creation of Anioma State. Speaking at the south-south zonal congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asaba, Delta State, Akpabio said:

“Anioma state will be created, with Asaba as its capital. The senate fully supports the initiative spearheaded by Senator Ned Nwoko. This step will usher in a new era of development and shared prosperity for all constituent communities."

He further explained that if Anioma State is created, Warri would serve as the capital of the new Delta State. According to him, Warri already has vital infrastructure such as an airport, government offices, major oil companies, a seaport, and a stadium.

Political backing and stakeholder support

The congress was attended by governors from Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River. Akpabio urged stakeholders to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, stressing that such backing would encourage sustainable growth and national integration.

Nwoko highlights momentum

In November 2025, Nwoko announced that the bid to create Anioma State had gained significant momentum. He revealed that constitutional amendment committees and President Tinubu were backing the effort.

Nwoko also noted that 97 senators had signed a document endorsing the move, describing the level of support as “unprecedented.”

President Tinubu backs Anioma State initiative as momentum grows nationwide. Photo credit: National Assembly/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Where is Delta state located?

Delta State, known as “The Big Heart of the Nation,” is one of Nigeria’s most vibrant and diverse states. Created on August 27, 1991, with Asaba as its capital, it plays a key role in the country’s economy due to its oil-rich resources.

The state is also renowned for its cultural heritage, natural beauty, and bustling urban centres. Delta State lies in southern Nigeria and covers about 17,698 km². It is bordered by Edo to the north, Anambra to the east, and Rivers and Bayelsa to the south.

With an estimated population of 7.8 million in 2024, Delta ranks among Nigeria’s most populous states. Its economy is driven by oil and gas, agriculture, and trade, contributing a GDP of $40.05 billion in 2021, making it one of the top five states economically.

7 proposed new states that scaled second reading

Legit.ng earlier reported that Several bills proposing the creation of new states in Nigeria have successfully passed the second reading at the House of Representatives.

These developments have signalled growing momentum for constitutional amendments aimed at restructuring the geopolitical landscape.

Here is a comprehensive listicle detailing each proposed state, the sponsoring lawmakers, and the regions affected.

Source: Legit.ng