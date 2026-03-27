Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo has admitted to a criminal past, including his involvement in a bank robbery in 1980

Dachomo defended his confession, criticising critics and highlighting the transformational power of faith in Jesus

In a new video watched by over 2,000 Facebook users, the fiery cleric discussed forgiveness in Christianity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Jos, Plateau State - Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, a cleric based in Plateau State, north-central Nigeria, has confirmed his criminal past.

In a new video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, March 27, 2026, Rev. Dachomo slammed critics who condemned him for confessing his past, even as some called for an investigation into possible killings during his operations.

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo speaks out in a video, acknowledging his past and responding to critics who condemned his confession. Photo credit: @christaintalks

Source: Instagram

Reverend Dachomo confirms criminal past

The cleric stated in the video, which was posted on his official Facebook page:

“I was a notorious criminal in this village, a drunkard in this village, a wanderer in this village. That is my testimony. The Bible says, based on the word of their testimony, they shall overcome. When I say 1980, it is our gang that robbed the bank, and the person that lead that robbing (sic) is my best friend.”

He continued:

“Till I encountered Jesus, I was just like you. Somebody was preaching to us. But when I submitted myself to Jesus, who is my saviour, I allowed Jesus to control my life, and Jesus forgave my sins. I am a new brand person in Christ Jesus.”

Dachomo added:

“You know, people like Baba Chinedu, people like Ashafa, let me tell you the undiluted truth about those people. They are greatest disgrace to Islam. They have exposed Islam, that there is no forgiveness in Islam. Even when you become a Muslim, your sins will still be used to condemn you to hell. That is the difference between my God and Islaic God. In Islamic God, even when you are a bad person, there is no room for you to become a good person, according to Ashafa and also Baba Chinedu.”

The video can be watched below via Facebook:

Legit.ng had reported how Rev. Dachomo opened up about his involvement in a 1980 bank robbery in Plateau State.

Dachomo said he turned away from crime after experiencing the saving power of Jesus Christ.

The preacher is popular for speaking out on the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria. US President Donald Trump earlier engaged in high-stakes diplomacy and threatened military intervention in Nigeria, alleging a "genocide" against Christians, a claim strongly disputed by the Nigerian government.

Reverend Dachomo, a vocal critic of the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria, opens up about his past involvement in crime. Photo credit: @IAmDonawon

Source: Twitter

Read more on Ezekiel Dachomo:

Cleric Dachomo responds to health rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev Dachomo reacted to widespread rumours about his health, dismissing claims that he is dead or close to death.

In a video shared online, the cleric addressed the speculations directly, saying he is very much alive despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The reaction follows growing public concern after a Plateau journalist, Masara Kim Usman, called on Christians in the state and across Nigeria to pray for Rev. Dachomo, whom he said is battling a relapse of a liver disease and may require urgent medical treatment abroad.

Source: Legit.ng