Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has delivered his 65th independence anniversary message to the people of Kano state

The governor said the Federal Republic of Nigeria is still far from the nation of the people’s dreams after 65 years of independence

According to Governor Yusuf, Nigeria’s 65th anniversary should serve not just as a celebration but as a moment of sober reflection

Kano State – Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said Nigeria, at 65 years of independence, is still far from the nation of the people’s dreams.

Governor Yusuf called on Nigerians not to lose hope despite the persistent challenges of poverty, insecurity, and mistrust.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Sulaiman Wali, stated this on Monday, September 29, 2025, at a pre-independence public lecture held at the Coronation Hall, Kano Government House.

“Nigeria at 65 is still far from the nation of our dreams. But this is not a reason to despair; it is a call to action. Unity is not about uniformity, but about celebrating our differences while working towards a common destiny.”

The governor urged Nigerians to take ownership of nation-building by participating actively in democratic processes.

He called on Nigerians to support security initiatives and embrace youth development programmes.

Governor Yusuf said Kano state is determined to chart a new course where its youth are seen as agents of peace, innovation, and development.

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governor said this is to ensure that the youths are not tools for violence and division.

The Kano governor said Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary should serve not just as a celebration but as a moment of sober reflection.

Governor Yusuf, citizens, and leaders alike should reflect on how to contribute to national unity, peace, and prosperity.

“I stand before you today filled with pride, gratitude, and responsibility. Pride, because we are gathered to celebrate Nigeria at 65; gratitude, because it allows us to reflect on our journey; and responsibility, because as leaders and citizens, we must translate noble words into concrete actions.”

