Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy shared a heartfelt Independence Day tribute, vowing to always choose Nigeria

The message did not sit well with Nigerians online, who called her post privileged and insensitive

The entertainer's critics argued that she cannot relate to the daily struggles of ordinary citizens

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, billionaire heiress and disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the day.

The entertainer penned a passionate note about her love for the country.

She described Nigeria as her birthplace, home, and country.

DJ Cuppy says she would love to be a Nigerian again in her Independence Day post marking Nigeria’s 65th anniversary. Photos: @cuppymusic/IG.

Cuppy wrote in part,

“God didn’t rush when He made us!!! He gave us resilience and spirit. In my next life, I would STILL choose to be Nigerian.”

While some netizens saw her message as patriotic, a large section of Nigerians online felt otherwise.

For several critics, Cuppy’s words were out of touch with reality.

They pointed out that her privileged upbringing as the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola makes her immune to the harsh economic and social struggles the average Nigerian faces daily.

One X user, Mbojikwe, slamme her, calling her post insensitive.

He wrote:

“Cuppy, with all due respect, this statement is deeply insensitive. As someone born into immense privilege — the daughter of a billionaire who doesn’t even reside in Nigeria full-time — it’s clear you have little to no understanding of what the average Nigerian is enduring.”

He went further to list challenges such as a collapsing healthcare system, widespread insecurity, economic hardship, and lack of basic dignity

Another Nigerian, Oloye Somorin, went on to say:

“There’s nothing more powerful than being resilient in the comforting feeling of the plush leather seats of a Maybach.

Nigerians slam Cuppy over Independence post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@HaywhyClassik

"Pls Ma when u choose Nigeria again in ur Next life ,choose a Billionaire Dad again coz life ain't easy for us wey no get rich families for Nigeria .. person dey work like tomorrow no dey and nothing to show up"

@Opeyemi_Tunde:

"Make your parent no be the Otedola's only then will you know that kaki, no be leather. You are one of the most successful and richest Nigerian parent child, everything was provided before you ask. If you had hustle like an ordinary Nigerian. By now U for know say Jesus is Lord"

@HakeemRabiu:

"The funny part is that average Nigerians does see the need for independence day, like I forgot today is independence, and in my next life I won't wish to be a Nigerian, I have had more than enough suffering already

Nigerians say DJ Cuppy's Independence Day post was insensitive. Photos:@cuppymusic

