A throwback video of some Nigerian singers singing the old national anthem has resurfaced online amid the country's 65th Independence Day celebration

The music video featured singers 2Baba, Yemi Alade, Rema, and music record producer Cobhams

The old video has ignited reactions online as Nigerians compared it with the new national anthem

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, October 1, a throwback video of some Nigerian music stars performing the now-old national anthem emerged on social media.

The video captured a performance of 2Baba, Yemi Alade, Rema, and Cobhams singing the sensational and awe-inspiring National Anthem, dubbed “Arise, O Compatriots.”

Nigerian music stars remix old national anthem in 2020. Credit: heisrema/official2baba/yemialade

Source: Instagram

The music video was, however, from 2020 when Nigeria marked its 60th Independence Day, before the anthem was changed by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2023, President Tinubu signed into law the bill to revert to Nigeria’s old national anthem, which was dropped by a military government in 1978.

The newly re-adopted anthem, which begins "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Benda.

President Tinubu, in an address during his first anniversary in office, said the anthem symbolised Nigeria's diversity.

The change, however, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians both on and off social media.

Rema collaborates with 2Baba, Yemi Alade and Cobhams to sing national anthem in 2020. Credit: heisrema

Source: Instagram

Throwback video of 2Baba, Rema, Yemi Alade, and Cobhams singing the national anthem is below:

Comments about the old national anthem:

The video has stirred reactions online as Nigerians shared their opinions about the old anthem amid the country's 65th Independence Day celebration.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read some of them below:

__gorgeous_ammah said:

"Why them no wear green and white?"

iam_egroyce commented:

"I think say we don change the national anthem na."

the___pacemaker wrote:

"Listening to this is beautiful. That new one Na rubbish."

moyegun_paul said:

"I no sure say na yemilade carry that high key."

lois_julia32 said:

"Once new president enter make he or she bring our anthem back ooo."

socialbyjudith reacted:

"Who send una this message, make una no add to my anger this afternoon."

fitness_connect121 reacted:

"65 years of resilience, 65 years of unity. Now it’s time to build strong bodies for a stronger Nigeria buy from Okorrect Fitness Home today!"

ify_badie_ reacted:

"Nothing this boy no sing for money."

stephyonyi_ said:

"When my Rema never sp0il."

deecelez commented:

"E dey like them all are drunk especially Rema, wetin be this."

toby23880 said:

"Imagine putting Davido to a song like this."

graciala311 said:

"Why them wear red and black instead of green and white, are we in trouble in this country."

mazi.judepondis said:

"I like as nobody can sing the new one frm start to finish hence the reason we’re still using the first one."

Cuppy's message on Independence Day backfires

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire heiress Cuppy penned a message on Nigeria's 65th independence day.

The entertainer penned a passionate note about her love for the country. She described Nigeria as her birthplace, home, and country.

“God didn’t rush when He made us!!! He gave us resilience and spirit. In my next life, I would STILL choose to be Nigerian," she tweeted.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng