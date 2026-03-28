Herbert Wigwe has been linked to the ownership of 106 properties in London amidst ongoing family legal disputes

New UK law revealed 32,611 overseas-owned properties, highlighting transparency in the real estate market

Foreign investors increasingly dominate London's property scene, with Wigwe ranking seventh in ownership

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

London, United Kingdom - Herbert Wigwe, the late group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has been linked to the ownership of 106 properties in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Under late Wigwe's leadership, Access Holdings pursued a sweeping expansion across Africa and beyond, helping the corporation reach the ninth-largest bank in Africa before Nigeria devalued its currency in 2023.

Herbert Wigwe reportedly owns 106 London properties, ranking 7th among billionaire homeowners. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Herbert Wigwe linked to 106 London properties

According to a report by The Londoner, the findings were part of an investigation titled “Revealed: The billionaires who really own London.”

The investigation uncovered 32,611 properties in London owned by overseas entities following a recent change in United Kingdom law requiring foreign companies to disclose their beneficial owners.

Researchers said the new disclosures made it possible to link previously hidden owners to prime real estate across the city, including major commercial and residential locations such as Oxford Street, Canary Wharf, and Greenwich Peninsula.

Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States in February 2024 alongside his wife, son, and former Nigerian Exchange Group chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Since his death, members of Wigwe’s family have reportedly been involved in legal disputes over his estate.

In February 2025, The Punch reported that Shyngle Wigwe, father of the late banker, and Christian Wigwe, his cousin, filed an appeal to challenge a ruling by the Lagos state high court in the dispute over an estate belonging to Wigwe.

The report by The Londoner, which came to light on Friday, March 27, 2026, also noted that many of London’s high-value properties are owned through offshore companies registered in jurisdictions such as Jersey, where ownership details were previously less transparent.

Herbert Wigwe, late GCEO of Access Holdings Plc, places seventh with 106 London properties on the billionaire homeowners list. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Foreign investors dominate London property market

The findings highlight the growing scale of foreign investment in London’s real estate market, with several wealthy individuals and entities holding property portfolios through overseas firms.

The late Wigwe was ranked seventh on the log with 106 properties to his name.

Ahead of Wigwe are John Corless, Sarah Bard, Simon Reuben, Alexander Bard, Rit Thirakomen, and Wolfgang Peter Egger.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Rivers state, is offering scholarship to JAMB candidates with high scores.

The school announced scholarship for UTME candidates who score high in the examination.

Source: Legit.ng