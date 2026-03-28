Herbert Wigwe Reportedly Owns 106 Properties in London, Emerges 7th on List of Homeowners
- Herbert Wigwe has been linked to the ownership of 106 properties in London amidst ongoing family legal disputes
- New UK law revealed 32,611 overseas-owned properties, highlighting transparency in the real estate market
- Foreign investors increasingly dominate London's property scene, with Wigwe ranking seventh in ownership
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
London, United Kingdom - Herbert Wigwe, the late group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has been linked to the ownership of 106 properties in London, United Kingdom (UK).
Under late Wigwe's leadership, Access Holdings pursued a sweeping expansion across Africa and beyond, helping the corporation reach the ninth-largest bank in Africa before Nigeria devalued its currency in 2023.
Herbert Wigwe linked to 106 London properties
According to a report by The Londoner, the findings were part of an investigation titled “Revealed: The billionaires who really own London.”
The investigation uncovered 32,611 properties in London owned by overseas entities following a recent change in United Kingdom law requiring foreign companies to disclose their beneficial owners.
Researchers said the new disclosures made it possible to link previously hidden owners to prime real estate across the city, including major commercial and residential locations such as Oxford Street, Canary Wharf, and Greenwich Peninsula.
Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States in February 2024 alongside his wife, son, and former Nigerian Exchange Group chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo.
Since his death, members of Wigwe’s family have reportedly been involved in legal disputes over his estate.
In February 2025, The Punch reported that Shyngle Wigwe, father of the late banker, and Christian Wigwe, his cousin, filed an appeal to challenge a ruling by the Lagos state high court in the dispute over an estate belonging to Wigwe.
The report by The Londoner, which came to light on Friday, March 27, 2026, also noted that many of London’s high-value properties are owned through offshore companies registered in jurisdictions such as Jersey, where ownership details were previously less transparent.
Foreign investors dominate London property market
The findings highlight the growing scale of foreign investment in London’s real estate market, with several wealthy individuals and entities holding property portfolios through overseas firms.
The late Wigwe was ranked seventh on the log with 106 properties to his name.
Ahead of Wigwe are John Corless, Sarah Bard, Simon Reuben, Alexander Bard, Rit Thirakomen, and Wolfgang Peter Egger.
Read more on Herbert Wigwe:
- Herbert Wigwe: Nigeria responds to US, speaks on safety of Nigerian airports
- “Life is a precious gift”: Herbert Wigwe’s last messages to Nigerians before fatal helicopter crash in US
- Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe buys N11.3bn worth of shares following record 2022 revenue and high salary pay
- Herbert Wigwe: Ex Kano Emir, Sanusi weeps as he pays tribute to late Access Bank boss, video emerges
Wigwe University offers scholarships
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Rivers state, is offering scholarship to JAMB candidates with high scores.
The school announced scholarship for UTME candidates who score high in the examination.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.