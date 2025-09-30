Social media influencer Mandy Kiss became the Lagos government ambassador after the Guinness World Record scandal

Veteran Fuji singer KWAM 1 also got an aviation security ambassador role after airport misconduct

Other stars like Naira Marley, Seun Kuti, and Burna Boy also bagged deals despite controversies

When it comes to Nigerian celebrities, scandals don’t always mean the end of the road. In fact, some stars have turned their controversies into even bigger platforms, landing government-backed ambassadorial roles just when critics thought their careers would sink.

The most recent case is that of social media influencer Mandy Kiss, who, after fierce backlash for her plan to attempt a Guinness World Record for sleeping with 100 men.

She ended up as an ambassador under the Lagos State government. Many netizens see it as another proof that in Nigeria, infamy sometimes pays more than good behaviour.

Here are 5 times celebrities were rewarded with government ambassadorship despite controversies or offences.

1. Mandy Kiss – Lagos State Ambassador after Guinness World Record backlash

Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly called Mandy Kiss, shook the internet in September 2025 when she announced plans to set a Guinness World Record by sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours. The idea drew heavy condemnation, with traditional rulers even calling for her arrest and drug testing.

Surprisingly, shortly after abandoning the plan, Mandy was unveiled as an ambassador under a Lagos State youth-focused initiative. For critics, the deal looked like “rewarding bad behaviour,” but her fans argued it showed her influence couldn’t be ignored.

2. KWAM 1 – Airport ban turns into ambassadorship

In August 2025, Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) was slammed with a six-month flight ban for breaching aviation protocol at the Abuja airport. He allegedly carried a prohibited item, obstructed airport operations, and faced a looming criminal case.

But in a twist, after apologising, the government reduced his ban to just one month, dropped the charges, and appointed him as an “Ambassador of Aviation Security.” While officials framed it as community service, many Nigerians tagged it a soft landing.

3. Naira Marley – From drug glorification to NDLEA ambassador

Naira Marley, once notorious for flaunting weed use in his songs and online posts, shocked Nigerians in 2023 when he was named by the NDLEA as an ambassador in its anti-drug abuse campaign.

Critics dragged the agency for hypocrisy, but his fans saw it as a masterstroke, using a controversial figure to preach reform to the youth.

7. Burna Boy – Rivers State ambassador despite public Scandals

Despite being linked to a high-profile club shooting incident in Lagos, Burna Boy was honoured by the Rivers State government after winning a Grammy in 2021.

He was decorated as a State Ambassador, with Governor Nyesom Wike praising him as a symbol of Rivers' pride. Critics pointed to his unresolved controversies, but the honour stood.

5. Seun Kuti – Cultural ambassador after police slap saga

Afrobeat star Seun Kuti faced trial after a viral video showed him slapping a police officer on Lagos’ Third Mainland Bridge. The incident fueled national outrage.

Yet, not long after, Lagos State authorities showcased him in promotional campaigns tied to arts and culture, with his image projected as part of Nigeria’s vibrant creative identity.

