Veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Afolabi has been spotted driving a commercial danfo bus, looking noticeably frail, and sparking fresh concerns among fans online

This came weeks after earlier clips of his changed appearance had already raised alarm among movie lovers online, with many expressing sadness over his current situation

The development has reignited concerns about financial struggles among Nollywood veterans, especially as changing trends in the movie industry appear to have left some actors behind

Veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Olaoluwa Afolabi has been seen driving a commercial danfo bus in Lagos, drawing fresh attention to the struggles faced by longtime performers in the Nigerian film industry.

This development comes weeks after a clip of his changed appearance had already raised alarm among movie lovers online, where fans who recognised him lamented as they recalled his role in the 1996 Yoruba classic Owo Blow, produced by Taiwo Hassan.

Fans are heartbroken as veteran actor Sunday Afolabi is seen driving danfo bus weeks after revealing personal difficulties. Photo: sunday_olaoluwa

Source: Instagram

In a 2025 interview with fellow actor Kunle Afod, Sunday Afolabi had spoken openly about the personal difficulties he faced after losing his wife, which added to his financial pressures.

However, the latest short video clip circulating on TikTok, X, and other social media platforms, shows the veteran actor standing outside the bus, appearing frail as he adjusts the seat to allow passengers in.

The sight quickly drew attention from fans and observers who lamented that he is going through serious hardship.

Fans have expressed worry, speculating that the Yoruba actor no longer receives calls for acting roles, pointing to changes in the movie business that may have left him behind.

The incident has prompted wider reflection from movie fans on how Nollywood veterans who once entertained millions often end up without steady support after their prime, especially as changing trends in the movie industry appear to have left some actors behind.

Sunday Afolabi has featured in several Yoruba-language films, including Owo Blow, which became a household favourite.

His career includes appearances in Luwo Gbagida (2025), The Lost Heir (2018), and The Herbert Macaulay Affair (2019), cementing his place as one of the respected names in the industry.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the viral video of Sunday Afolabi

Fans expressed heartbreak and called for better support systems for Nollywood veterans.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"This is honestly heartbreaking 💔 Our veterans deserve so much better than this. They built the industry we enjoy today, yet many struggle without proper support. Nollywood needs to step up and take care of the people who gave it life. No one who shaped our screens should have to struggle like this."

@fataiishola05 commented:

"Someone in the comment section on TikTok said he has a masters degree."

@MrsN_L wrote:

"This is honestly heartbreaking. If you don't have brands you work with, acting is just not going to sustain you."

@Light_onchain reacted:

"The same audience that watched him perform for decades is now watching the viral video and feeling bad. Feeling bad is not enough. The industry needs a welfare fund with teeth, not sympathy with no follow through."

@utdgoddy said:

"This is really painful to watch… 💔 Sunday Afolabi gave us years of entertainment, laughter, and unforgettable roles, only to end up strugling? Something is seriously wrong in Nollywood."

Fans react with concern as veteran actor Sunday Afolabi is seen driving a commercial bus. Photo: sunday_olaoluwa

Source: Instagram

Papa Ajasco star opens up on struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka opened up about the challenges he has faced despite his fame as Papa Ajasco.

He explained that legal ownership of the character by producer Wale Adenuga has limited his ability to use the role for personal projects or endorsements.

Ayoyinka added that life has been difficult in recent years, noting that he does not have a house or car despite his long career.

Source: Legit.ng