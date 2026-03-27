A Nigerian man expressed frustration after buying petrol at a huge price per litre, describing the price as alarming and unexpected

He questioned why many Nigerians appeared to accept the rising fuel cost without protesting or openly challenging the situation

The man linked fuel price hikes to broader economic issues, including rising food costs, insecurity, and worsening electricity supply

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after expressing frustration over the rising cost of petrol in the country.

The man, identified as @general_hollu on TikTok, shared a video on March 24, 2026, where he lamented the amount he paid to fuel his car.

A Nigerian man gets frustrated about the amount he used to buy fuel. Photo credit: @general_hollu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man laments rising price of fuel

Speaking from inside his vehicle, he said he had just purchased petrol at N1,400 per litre, describing the situation as alarming. According to him, he was surprised that many Nigerians appeared to be going about their daily activities without openly protesting or questioning the price increase.

A Nigerian man gets frustrated after buying petrol at a huge price per litre. Photo credit: @general_hollu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He questioned whether the current situation should be considered normal, especially for a country that produces crude oil. He argued that despite global factors often cited for fuel price increases, the cost of petrol in Nigeria seemed unusually high compared to expectations.

Man criticises people's acceptance of fuel prices

The man also criticised what he described as a growing culture of acceptance, where citizens adjust to rising costs of living without voicing concerns. He linked the issue to broader economic challenges, including rising food prices, electricity shortages, and insecurity.

He said in the TikTok video:

"I know a lot of people will come out to defend this nonsense and say, 'Oh, don't you know what’s going on in Iran and Israel and all that?' Go and check those countries. Check how much they used to buy fuel and how much they are buying it for now. It is not as crazy as what's happening in Nigeria. Imagine us buying fuel for 1,400 Naira in our own country—a country that even produces fuel—and nobody is saying anything.

Instead, they are sharing rice here and there. People are collecting rice and acting like everything is normal. Whenever they do anything in this country now, we all act like it’s a normal thing because they know that we will endure it, we will cope.

Bit by bit, they increase the price of rice, food, everything, and we aren't talking. There is no more electricity in the country; nobody is talking. Insecurity is everywhere; nobody is talking. Now, the price of petrol is absolutely crazy, and we are still acting like it is normal. Buying fuel for 1,400 Naira... I could never have believed this."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Canada-based Nigerian man compares fuel price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in Canada compared petrol prices, noting the fuel cost per litre in Canada and the closeness to Nigeria’s rate.

He explained that despite similar prices, income levels differ greatly, making fuel more affordable for workers in Canada.

The man added that Nigerian professionals would need significantly more time working to afford fuel compared to those abroad.

Source: Legit.ng