Nigeria is marking its 65th Independence Day anniversary, with celebrities also taking to their social media platforms to celebrate

Many offered prayers and words of encouragement, while others criticized the leaders for the country's struggles

A few reflected on the nation's journey over the past 65 years, sharing their hopes for the future

Social media began buzzing as the country marked its 65th Independence Day anniversary, with various posts reflecting on how far the nation has come in the last six decades.

While some shared prayers, words of encouragement, and hope for the future, a few blamed the leaders for failing the nation and its citizens.

In this article, Legit.ng presents different ways celebrities reacted to the Independence Day celebration.

1. Pete Edochie uses kolanut to pray for Nigeria

Veteran actor Pete Edochie joined the Independence Day celebrations by praying for Nigeria using kolanut.

The movie star, who featured in Mr. Macaroni's skit, explained that kolanut is used in Igbo culture to pray, and the prayer is often said in Igbo rather than English. The 78-year-old star, who celebrated his birthday a few months ago, had a calabash with kolanut in front of him during the prayer.

2. Verydarkman slams Independence Day celebration

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, expressed his discontent with the Independence Day celebrations.

In a now-deleted video, he stated that Nigeria was not truly free, citing bad roads, insecurity, and poor leadership.

He referenced the tragic death of Arise TV anchor Sommie Maduagwu, questioning how she was killed in her home.

Verydarkman criticised the state of the nation, claiming that parts of Nigeria, including Kwara, Niger, and Jos, were plagued by insurgency, and until changes were made, the country should not celebrate Independence.

3. Tonto Dikeh shares message of hope

Former Rivers State governorship candidate Tonto Dikeh shared an inspiring message on Independence Day. She praised Nigerians for their resilience and urged them to keep building, believing, and becoming together.

She also prayed for a brighter future for the country, encouraging people to continue pushing forward.

4. Chacha Eke questions Nigeria’s freedom in post

In her Independence Day post, Nollywood actress Chacha Eke questioned the true meaning of Nigeria’s freedom. Despite the country breaking free from colonial rule in 1960, she highlighted the ongoing struggles with poverty and insecurity.

Eke noted the growing disparity between the rich and the poor and emphasized that real change starts with individuals, urging Nigerians to clean their hearts and families to create meaningful transformation.

5. Eniola Badmus shares Independence Day message

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus sent her Independence Day message from the United States embassy, reminding Nigerians that no matter where they are, they carry the Nigerian spirit within them.

She reflected on the resilience, hope, and pride that Nigerians possess, wishing her fans a future filled with courage and strength.

6. TY Bello reminisces on “Land Is Green”

Nigerian singer TY Bello reflected on her iconic song “Land Is Green,” released 20 years ago, as she prayed for God’s blessings on Nigeria.

She shared a video of the song on Independence Day, expressing hope and optimism for the country’s future.

7. May Edochie encourages fans with message

Nollywood actress May Edochie, who recently celebrated her birthday, wore a stunning green gown to mark Nigeria’s Independence.

She used her outfit to encourage her fans, symbolizing hope, unity, and resilience. May wished Nigerians a happy Independence Day and urged everyone to embrace the rich culture by making Nigeria a true home.

8. Linc Edochie reflects on Nigeria’s progress

Nollywood actor Linc Edochie shared his thoughts on Nigeria’s progress, reflecting on the tragic death of Arise TV's Sommie Maduagwu.

He questioned how she could be killed in the comfort of her home, and whether Nigeria was moving forward or regressing. Edochie expressed his sorrow over the tragedy and prayed that such a fate would never befall anyone in the country.

9. Clarion Chukwura speaks on domestic violence

Veteran actress Clarion Chukwura used the Independence Day occasion to highlight the plight of rural women in Nigeria, many of whom are suffering from domestic violence and terrorism.

She prayed for the women’s prayers to be answered, advocating for a better future for them.

10. DJ Cuppy celebrates Nigeria’s resilience

Billionaire heiress and DJ, Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy), celebrated Nigeria’s 65th Independence with a lighthearted video of herself goofing around with a calabash.

She praised Nigerians for their patience, resilience, and perseverance, emphasizing the strength of the people on Independence Day.

