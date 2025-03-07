Pete Edochie has shared a lovely post to mark his 78th birthday in grand style and colleagues also wished him well

In the post, he shared a picture that fans couldn't take their eyes from, he also shared the name he wanted to be called

His fans were happy about the post as they shared their wish for him, some people also shared how he helped them

Iconic veteran Nollywood actor, Peter Edochie, has clocked 78, and he painted the social media red with a post to celebrate the day.

The movie star, who featured in Mr Macaroni skit a few weeks ago also shared a lovely picture in commemoration of his 78th birthday.

In the photo, he was playing and holding a traditional white horn. He was wearing his red signature cap and white clothe.

At the background of his picture, different names including, lion of Africa, Ikenka, which means strength, spiritual support. Ebubudike, which means the aura of a warrior, were written on the picture.

Lady shares how Pete helped her

In the comment section of his post, a lady known as Pamela said that she got to know the actor in Enugu state when he was working at the Nigerian television Authority in the state.

She asserted that she approached him that she wanted to do her internship at the television station and Edochie made it possible for her.

Pamela also added that Pete Edochie also had her back whenever she goes to report any case to him

She gushed over the veteran actor and spoke about his guidance and his personality. Pamela prayed for him and called him a warrior.

Man shares encounter with Pete Edochie

Also in the comment section, a man known as King Swash, who is also an actor, shared his encounter with Pete Edochie, who was warned by a prophet.

King Swash spoke of his wisdom and how their encounter changed his life.

How fans reacted to Pete Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@khadijahmbolitini commented:

"Happy to the legend, he really made my childhood with his scary movies, it really was fun, I love you so much, our Grandpa."

@ame.j.ame shared:

"May your days long in good health, in strength and peace of mind. Many happy returns in prosperity, Amen. Happy Earthstrong Legend."

@swashofficial1 wrote:

"Happy birthday a living legend and iconic personality , from afar I have partake in your wisdom but spend four hours with you some days ago changed my narrative about life ….. wisdom per excellence, I wish you many more years ahead EBUBEDIKE, Lion of Africa , Agu di igbo ji eme onu …. You will live long…. Happy birthday Chief."

@themelano said:

"Happy Birthday to the greatest warrior, Ebubudike! Your strength, wisdom, and dedication have been an inspiration to me. I am forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me to do my internship at NTA Enugu and for always having my back when I reported the case to you. Your guidance has been invaluable, and I’m proud to know such an incredible person. Wishing you a year filled with endless blessings, joy, and success! Enjoy your special day, warrior"

@bi_benard wrote:

"Happy birthday, Daddy. GOD Bless you with long life and good health, Amen."

@cjonpointset stated:

"Happiest birthday Daddy…. Many more year Daddy."

Pete Edochie celebrates Manchester

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actor was happy about Manchester City's performance.

He went ahead to predict that his team, Manchester United, will partake in the coming UEFA game as he asked people to quote him.

