As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, Legit.ng celebrates celebrities who have used their voices to push for positive change in the country

These superstars tackle issues such as corruption, inequality, and human rights, while also challenging the government

Legit.ng presents 10 Nigerian celebrities and prominent figures using their influence to drive social change

Aside from their contributions to entertainment, these celebrities have been at the forefront of activism and humanitarian endeavours, tackling vital topics like gender equality, police brutality, education, and human rights.

They have challenged societal conventions and inspired vital conversations by using their voices, platforms, and direct action.

Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @iyabofespris, @verydarkman

Here are five celebrities who have had a big impact on advocating for a better society.

Charly Boy fights Buhari’s government

Veteran singer Charles Oputa, best known as Charly Boy, is well recognised for his unconventional lifestyle and political views. Charly Boy has been a megaphone for the masses, fighting for the vulnerable and ordinary Nigerians on numerous occasions.

He has also been tortured by Nigerian police and military personnel for opposing the Nigerian government.

In 2017, he led a demonstration named the OUR MUMU DON DO MOVEMENT, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to return to office or resign after spending months away from the country due to health difficulties.

In addition, during the 2023 jungle justice killings in Nigeria, Charly Boy joined a rally condemning the killings and urging the government to take a number of steps to prevent future occurrences.

Tonto Dikeh speaks up for women, children

Renowned Nollywood actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh has been active in philanthropy through her foundation, which focuses on child welfare, victims of domestic violence, and underprivileged women.

She established her charitable foundation on November 26, 2014, and has since visited several communities, assisting needy women and children from Nigeria to Ghana.

The charity tour began in Ghana in December 2014 and has subsequently expanded its reach, including a charity football match. Tonto Dikeh's charity also paid a visit to The Ijamido Children Orphanage Home in Ota, Ogun State, on January 1, 2015, and granted five children complete four-year scholarships.

The actress also played an active role in the justice for Mohbad movement after the death of the former Marlian singer.

The mother of one, through her foundation, pledged to support Mohbad’s wife and son with ₦100,000 monthly for at least one year. She offered to provide an educational scholarship for the child till secondary school.

Falz tackles political ills

Folarin Falana, or Falz, is a rapper, actor, singer, lawyer, and unabashed activist. He is the son of Femi Falana, a well-known and respected Nigerian lawyer and human rights campaigner.

Falz has resolved to use his music to combat corruption in the Nigerian government. The entertainer has had several popular songs, some of which are included in his Moral Instructions album.

The album is widely regarded as a weapon for social activism, with the primary goal of highlighting societal concerns such as corruption, corrupt politicians, poor governance, police brutality, hooking, social injustice, and online fraud.

Falz was also among the celebrities who began the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Iyabo Ojo fights against sexual violence

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo is also known for being passionate towards championing justice. She uses her voice and platforms to promote social change and fairness.

Iyabo Ojo has been at the forefront of social movements, particularly the struggle against sexual violence and injustice.

She also played an important role in obtaining justice for the late singer Mohbad, utilising her platform to demand accountability.

Mr Macaroni fights for political reform

Adebowale David Ibrahim Adebayo, popularly known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and activist.

Mr Macaroni is known to be politically active. As an activist, he was one of numerous celebrities who led the parade during the #EndSARS protest.

During an interview with Hip TV, the popular skit maker revealed that his desire for change and fury at persecution had fueled his political activism.

The comic man uses his skit-making as a tool for activism. His content doesn’t just entertain; it serves as commentary on social ills.

Kate Henshaw speaks against societal injustice

Nollywood actor Kate Henshaw is also known for her social justice advocacy. She has worked on numerous charitable projects, opposed child molestation, and was a powerful voice in the #EndSARS movement, advocating for police reform and justice.

She continuously uses her social media channels to highlight societal injustices and advocate for change. The movie star recently expressed sadness at the state of the country.

Henshaw claimed that Nigeria's 26 years of uninterrupted democracy had yielded little and that the country's democratic experience held little significance for the majority of its citizens.

The actress shared her thoughts during Channels Television's special Democracy Day programming.

Femi and Seun Kuti continue the legacy of activism

Fighting for reform and promoting good governance are not new to the Kuti family.

The two musical artists Femi and Seun Kuti have opted to carry on their late father’s legacy. Through their music and social commentary, they enlighten society and speak out against bad administration in Nigeria.

They have always expressed their genuine concerns about serious issues facing the country through music.

Eedris Abdulkareem uses music against government

Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem has used his songs to express his disgust with Nigeria's poor administration and the immoral attitudes of some of its residents. The iconic artist produced a song called "Jaga Jaga" in 2004, which means shambles.

The song attempted to describe corruption, suffering, and bad politics in Nigeria. Country Hard, Say No To Southern Kaduna Killings, Nigeria Jaga Jaga, Say No To Rapee, and many others are among the songs featured. In 2005, the renowned artist released his fourth album, "Letter to Mr President".

The album's songs were directed against former President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising his hit song "Jaga Jaga" as well as the Nigerian government's repeated lack of due diligence.

In 2025, the singer addressed President Tinubu’s son, Seyi, in his recent single Tell Your Papa. Eedris highlighted that his song’s inspiration came after the businessman claimed his father is Nigeria’s best-ever president.

Verydarkman speaks up for the less privileged

Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), is an online critic and activist who has used his platform to fight for the oppressed. The online creator is known for condemning corruption, crime, and injustice, which has led to widespread admiration among his fans.

VDM has led physical protests, such as blocking trucks to demand responsibility from billionaire Dangote over accident victims.

He earlier led a protest against the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja, by holding a class session outside the minister's gate during a teachers' strike.

