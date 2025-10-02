President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day military parade gave him the opportunity to rest well and enjoy a “nice breakfast”

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had earlier announced the cancellation of the Independence Day parade scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

In a statement released by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, it was explained that the decision “is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary"

Iganmu, Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu said the cancellation of the 65th Independence Day military parade afforded him the opportunity to sleep well.

As reported by Daily Trust, President Tinubu said his decision to cancel the Independence Day parade offered him the chance to enjoy a “nice breakfast” on Wednesday, October 1.

President Bola Tinubu’s government cancels Independence Day parade. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu's 2025 Independence Day highlight

Nigerian Tribune also noted the president's delight.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, October 1, during the unveiling of the renovated Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Tinubu stated that he was happy that he had a restful night on Tuesday, September 30.

He said:

“I’m more than grateful for tonight. I enjoyed the evening.

“Happy 65th Independence anniversary. This has broken the monotony of military march-past, parade and everything. By cancelling this programme, I was able to have a good sleep, have a nice breakfast and wait for this evening. And the evening is well spent."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu honours Wole Soyinka with National Theatre renaming. Photos credit: @aonanuga1956

The Nigerian leader expressed his satisfaction to have renamed the centre after Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka who he described as one of the greatest assets of the world, Africa and Nigeria.

The presidency: A hard job

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu was elected in 2023 not only to be Nigeria's president; he is the commander-in-chief, chief executive, chief diplomat, chief legislator, chief of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), chief voice of the people, and first responder.

The 73-year-old is expected to fulfill his campaign promises and also solve the urgent crises of the day. The presidency is a job of surprises with high stakes, requiring vision, management skill, and an even temperament.

