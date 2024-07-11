Reactions have trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie

Oboli had announced that Edochie had made her debut into Nollywood in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3

Austin was one of the people, who liked the post and her action sparked reactions from fans, who called her names

Judy Austin, actress and wife of controversial actor Yul Edochie, has sparked reactions after her action was noticed in a post made by her colleague.

Legit.ng had reported that Omoni Oboli had announced that May Edochie had made her entrance into the movie industry with a film titled 'Uprising Wives on Strike 3'.

Taking to the movie director's page, Austin liked the post and teaser of the film. Fans were quick to notice, and they circled her name on the post.

They sent her to the gallows as many called her a stalker. According to May Edochie's supporters, Austin was stalking Yul Edochie while he was still happily married to his first wife, May.

Recall that Judy Austin had defended her man against May Edochie after May's lawyer called out Yul Edochie.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post about Judy Austin

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of them below:

@marivonneba:

"Oh my gosh she’s so obsessed with our real Queen."

@mavis_miss_april_pomaa:

"I shy give her. She's a true fan of Queen May. She wanted her life so bad!!!"

@adesuwa._juliet:

"She also liked Omoni's video."

@yvonne_bigbrother_titans:

"Forget ooo, these people were going to kpai May or send her into depression with the way they were going about their things on social media. But Gods mercy and this uprising army we all belong to said NOooooooooooo. So, let no one think that it’s nothing,,, a lot of women have been laid down six feet because of issues like this. This is just God , the universe and everything inside saying Enough is Enough."

@empresslovette:

"Like play like play this Judy case might be psychiatric problem oo because I don’t get it."

@fanny_trinity:

"She won’t be able to sleep this whole week."

@chy_chy_nne:

"She blocked me. So she shamelessly liked the post."

@abigailnyamuziwa:

"Yul was lying to Judy I guess he was saying if u come to the mansion you will have your own floor. Yul thought May will just have to accept they judged her quietness its only 3 yrs they are suffering already give it till end this yr Judy will come out dumping yul in public and apologize to may mark my words."

@mickndovie:

"She is a big fan of queen May."

@micheemee1969:

"The God of Queen May is working overtime, and am here for it."

