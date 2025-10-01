VeryDarkMan has returned to China, as he recently shared clips of himself in the Asian country on social media

The critic's video came amid Nigeria's 65th Independence Day celebration, where he also made a clip sharing why it was not worth celebrating

VeryDarkMan also shared the reason behind his second trip to China, stirring comments from his fans and followers

Social media personality and critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has returned to China for the second time in 2025.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan first traveled to China earlier this year, stating that his mission was to expose fraudulent dealings between Chinese manufacturers, suppliers, and Nigerian entrepreneurs.

VeryDarkMan shares video of himself in China amid Nigeria's independence day celebration. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to him, many Nigerians have fallen victim to sophisticated scams, leading to significant financial loss. His trip sparked reactions from many, including Seaking, who referred to him as a manipulator.

VeryDarkMan's second trip to China

On Wednesday, October 1, amid Nigeria's Independence Day celebration, VeryDarkMan posted pictures of himself onboard a plane, including clips of him in China.

The online critic revealed he was in China to reconnect with contacts and create opportunities for Nigerian youths. Recall that VeryDarkMan recently called out the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for seizing his phone.

VeryDarkMan shares pictures and video of himself on a trip to China. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"BACK IN CHINA with my brother @china_ross_boss. I need to get back those contacts, need to create those opportunities… GOD go run am... Naija youth get ready, Ghana youth, Cameroon youths, Liberia youths, Sierra Leone youth get ready... West Africa in general, WE MOVE," he wrote in the caption.

VeryDarkMan, in a video, also shared why the Independence Day celebration was not worth celebrating, as he argued that Nigeria was not free.

Slide the post below to see clips and pictures as VeryDarkMan travels to China for the second time:

Video of VeryDarkMan speaking on Nigeria's independence day celebration is below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan travels to China again

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared diverse opinions on VeryDarkMan's second trip. Read them below:

__emlah said:

"Watin he dey find for china sef

FreemanTips said:

"I didn't know China and Nigeria shared national days."

maduna637880 reacted:

"One day one day VDM go still cast this Man and my no follow."

_THE_CRAFT3R_ commented:

"VDM is gradually but surely building a solid reputation for himself."

erickson_egbon said:

"The man is really doing a lot...nice one VDM Lastly, happy independence day to all Nigerians."

Mikeymore121 reacted:

"VDM done go far......Like this like this many China companies go dey endorse am see better context creator, manipulator wey dey use him ideas wisely to benefit many people, also we will cub so many scams and fraudulent acts."

VeryDarkMan reacts to Nkechi Blessing's photo

Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan tackled Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing over her message to the gym-goer who leaked her picture.

The critic fired at Nkechi, sharing a video of her referring to him as an animal after he called her out over her product.

He also promised a N500,000 reward for the individual who leaked the picture on social media.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng