2Baba's ex-lover, Sunmbo Adeoye, is basking in the euphoria of the moment as she celebrates her 12th marriage anniversary

Sunmbo Adeoye, who shares two sons with 2Baba and two children with her husband, Pastor David, penned a touching note as she reminisced on her journey

Describing her marriage as a divine compensation, she seized the opportunity to pray for other women, believing in God for a fresh start or marital restoration

Sunmbo Adeoye, the wife of Pastor David Adeoye and one of the mothers of Nigerian singer 2Baba's children, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Tuesday, July 22, to mark her 12th wedding anniversary.

In her post, she reflected on her journey, describing her marriage as a form of divine compensation from God.

She expressed deep gratitude for what she considers a fresh start in life, something she didn’t anticipate but sees as a clear sign of God’s faithfulness and restoration.

Referencing a Bible verse, she emphasised how none of God's promises to her have gone unfulfilled, indicating that her marriage has brought peace, love, and spiritual alignment that she had once hoped for.

Beyond celebrating her own relationship, Sunmbo used her post to inspire and encourage other women who may be waiting or praying for new beginnings, particularly in the area of marriage or family life.

She offered her testimony as a form of hope, assuring them that renewal and restoration are not just possible but already underway, even if not yet visible.

Sunmbo's message was both a celebration of her 12-year journey and a faith-filled declaration aimed at uplifting others.

She believes that God can bless others with a partner who provides not just love but also spiritual guidance and companionship, someone who embodies multiple supportive roles in one.

Sharing photos of her and her husband while reminding the public of the release of her book, she wrote:

"12 Years with My Divine Compensation Wow! Thank You, Jesus!

“Not a single one of all the good promises the LORD had given to the family of David x Sunmbo Adeoye was left unfulfilled; everything he had spoken came true.” (JOSHUA 21:45)

Today, I celebrate 12 beautiful years of God’s divine compensation in my life. A fresh start I never saw coming. A BIG proof that God restores, renews, and rewards.

I use this as a point of contact for every woman believing God for a fresh start or marital restoration.

My GOD will give you too a Father, a Friend, a Brother, and a Mentor. He will give you all wrapped in one man.

My God will give you a man after His own heart. Your own divine compensation in Jesus mighty name. Amen!

Listen to me, If you’re waiting, trusting, or praying for a new beginning, just know that your new chapter is not only possible , it’s already being written.

For more about our journey to finding each other, follow @refurbishedhopeforafreshstart

And If you’re ready for your fresh start, I invite you to grab a copy of my memoir: now on Selar or Amazon today. Click here https://selar.com/m/SunmboAdeoye or via the link in my bio.

You will testify."

See the post below:

Sunmbo Adeoye speaks on single motherhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sunmbo Adeoye urged men to also love and support single mothers in raising their kids.

In her post, she averred that single motherhood is not a life-threatening disease, nor is it a contagious spell.

She also advised single mums, stating that any prospective partner who judges them for having children outside wedlock doesn’t deserve to marry them.

