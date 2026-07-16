Mary Habila: Police Take Fresh Action on 'physiotherapist' Who Died at Umahi's Residence
- Ebonyi State Police announced plans to commission a pathologist to conduct an autopsy on Mary Habila, a physiotherapist who died at Minister Dave Umahi's Uburu residence
- Police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu said the autopsy would proceed despite the family's objection, citing the need to establish the actual cause of death
- Habila was brought dead to David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital on June 27, where she had been attached to the minister
The Ebonyi State Police Command has announced it will proceed with an autopsy on the body of Mary Habila, a physiotherapist who died at the Uburu home of Minister of Works Dave Umahi, even after her family declined to consent to the procedure.
Police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, saying the autopsy was necessary to determine the true cause of Ms Habila's death.
Mr Ukandu acknowledged the family's objection but maintained that the examination remained essential to the investigation, stating that the command was set to engage the services of a qualified pathologist to carry out the procedure, Premium Times reported.
Death at the minister's residence
Ms Habila, who was assigned to Mr Umahi in a professional capacity, was brought dead to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital in Uburu, Ebonyi State, on June 27.
Legit.ng had earlier reported on the circumstances surrounding her death, raising questions about what transpired at the minister's residence before she was conveyed to the hospital.
The police have not stated publicly whether they are treating the death as suspicious, but the insistence on conducting an autopsy over the family's objections signals that investigators consider a formal medical examination indispensable before any conclusions can be drawn.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944