Trinidad and Tobago published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the twin-island nation without a visa

A total of 16 African countries made the visa-free list, including Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa's neighbouring states

Travellers from African countries not on the list can still visit Trinidad and Tobago by applying for a multiple-entry eVisa at a fee

Trinidad and Tobago has published an official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the twin-island Caribbean nation without a visa, and 16 African countries have made the cut.

The list, released by Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of National Security, names dozens of countries from across the globe whose nationals can travel to the country without prior visa arrangements.

Trinidad and Tobago lists 16 African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Photo: @mpkamla

Source: Instagram

Among them are a significant number of African nations spanning southern, eastern, and western parts of the continent.

African Countries for Trinidad and Tobago Visa-Free Entry

The 16 African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter Trinidad and Tobago are as follows:

Botswana Eswatini Gambia Ghana Kenya Lesotho Malawi Mauritius Namibia Seychelles Sierra Leone Zambia Zimbabwe Mayotte Reunion Saint Helena.

Travellers from these countries will need to ensure their passport is valid for at least six months before travelling, as this is a standard entry requirement.

How to Apply for a Trinidad and Tobago eVisa

Citizens of African countries not included on the visa-free list are not entirely without options. Trinidad and Tobago operates an eVisa system that allows eligible nationals to apply online ahead of their trip.

To complete an eVisa application, travellers will need a valid email address, a passport with a minimum of six months' validity, a digital passport-sized photograph in JPG format, supporting documents in PDF format, and a valid Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to cover the application fee.

The multiple-entry eVisa costs 800 Trinidad and Tobago dollars, and applicants are advised that this fee is non-refundable regardless of the outcome of their application.

The ministry also recommends that prospective applicants review the frequently asked questions section of the portal before beginning the process.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng