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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Trinidad and Tobago Visa-Free Entry
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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Trinidad and Tobago Visa-Free Entry

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • Trinidad and Tobago published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the twin-island nation without a visa
  • A total of 16 African countries made the visa-free list, including Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa's neighbouring states
  • Travellers from African countries not on the list can still visit Trinidad and Tobago by applying for a multiple-entry eVisa at a fee

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Trinidad and Tobago has published an official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the twin-island Caribbean nation without a visa, and 16 African countries have made the cut.

The list, released by Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of National Security, names dozens of countries from across the globe whose nationals can travel to the country without prior visa arrangements.

See list of African countries that qualify for Trinidad and Tobago visa-free entry
Trinidad and Tobago lists 16 African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Photo: @mpkamla
Source: Instagram

Among them are a significant number of African nations spanning southern, eastern, and western parts of the continent.

African Countries for Trinidad and Tobago Visa-Free Entry

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The 16 African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter Trinidad and Tobago are as follows:

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  1. Botswana
  2. Eswatini
  3. Gambia
  4. Ghana
  5. Kenya
  6. Lesotho
  7. Malawi
  8. Mauritius
  9. Namibia
  10. Seychelles
  11. Sierra Leone
  12. Zambia
  13. Zimbabwe
  14. Mayotte
  15. Reunion
  16. Saint Helena.

Travellers from these countries will need to ensure their passport is valid for at least six months before travelling, as this is a standard entry requirement.

How to Apply for a Trinidad and Tobago eVisa

Citizens of African countries not included on the visa-free list are not entirely without options. Trinidad and Tobago operates an eVisa system that allows eligible nationals to apply online ahead of their trip.

To complete an eVisa application, travellers will need a valid email address, a passport with a minimum of six months' validity, a digital passport-sized photograph in JPG format, supporting documents in PDF format, and a valid Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to cover the application fee.

The multiple-entry eVisa costs 800 Trinidad and Tobago dollars, and applicants are advised that this fee is non-refundable regardless of the outcome of their application.

Read also

Eswatini releases official list of African countries whose citizens can enter without visa in 2026

The ministry also recommends that prospective applicants review the frequently asked questions section of the portal before beginning the process.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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