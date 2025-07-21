An Indian woman has mourned her loss as her husband was one of those who died in the Air India plane crash

The woman and her 11-year-old son were in London waiting for her husband, but he never made it home

The heartbroken mother wondered if her husband had suffered before dying, as she decried the trauma they had gone through

A woman has wondered what her husband must have gone through before dying in the Air India plane crash.

The heartbroken woman lost her husband in the tragic incident that happened on Thursday, June 12.

The woman shared her sorrow after her husband died in the Air India plane crash.

According to the story, Shweta Parihar, 41, was in London hoping to reunite with her husband, who had travelled to India.

Unfortunately, he never made it. She said she and her son have been going through a lot of anguish since the incident happened.

She said, per the BBC:

“We are normal people. We trusted the airline. What is the point of the investigation now? We are finished.”

Shweta wondered if her husband had suffered in the moments leading to his death as a result of the devastating incident.

She asked:

"Did he suffer when he died? How much pain was he in? Did he burn?"

Air India plane fuel switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF

According to the investigation by the Indian AAIB, it was likely that the two engines were CUT OFF by the fuel supply using the switches, which are located between the two pilots’ seats, immediately behind the plane’s throttle levers.

The report says these two vital switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF positions shortly after the Air India flight took off from Ahmedabad.

It says both engines’ fuel cutoff switches were “transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec."

This likely caused the two engines to lose power, resulting in the fatal crash that followed.

However, the report stated that both the CUT OFF and RUN switches were found to be in the right positions at the crash site.

It says:

“When fuel control switches are moved from CUTOFF to RUN while the aircraft is inflight, each engines full authority dual engine control automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction."

What experts are saying about Air India plane crash

American aviation safety expert John Nance, who spoke to CBS, said no pilot would turn the switches off during flight.

He said:

"No sane pilot would ever turn those switches off in flight."

A view of the site where a plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India's western state of Gujarat.

Reporter visits site of Air India plane crash

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a news reporter with NDTV visited the site of the Air India plane crash that took at least 270 lives on Thursday, June 12.

The tragedy which shook India and captured the attention of the world happened when a Boeing Dreamliner went down on a building in Ahmedabad.

The chilling video showed personal belongings of some of the people who lost their lives in the air tragedy.

