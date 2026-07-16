Delta Governor's aide Ossai Ovie Success blamed Favour's parents for failing to take immediate action after she reported being sexually assaulted

Ossai referenced the victim's final video, stating that her mother sent her transport fare home instead of urging her to report to the police or seek medical help

Ossai Ovie vowed to personally follow up on the case and ensure the family receives full justice for Favour's death

Delta State Governor's aide Ossai Ovie Success has waded into the controversy surrounding content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known as Odogwu Asaba, who was arrested after a 20-year-old woman named Favour allegedly took her own life following a sexual assault.

In a post shared on his X account on Thursday, July 16, Ossai Ovie, who serves as Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, directed sharp criticism at Favour's family, arguing that their response to her ordeal contributed to her tragic death.

Ossai Ovie reacts to the Odogwu Asaba sexual assault case, urging stronger support and protection for victims of sexual violence. Photo: ossaioviesuccess/odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

The Delta State Police Command had earlier announced Odogwu Asaba's arrest, stating that Favour travelled to Asaba on June 1, 2026, after seeing an advertisement for his content creation training.

Police alleged she was taken to a hotel where she was assaulted. She subsequently recorded a video describing what happened before ingesting a toxic substance.

Commissioner of Police CP Yemi Oyeniyi confirmed that a full investigation was underway, with the police statement signed by spokesperson SP Bright Edafe.

Ossai Ovie criticises victim's family's response

Ossai Ovie stated that, based on Favour's own account in the video she recorded before her death, her parents were aware she had been sexually violated but chose not to report the matter to a hospital or the police.

He noted that Favour told her mother what had happened, and her mother's response was to send her bus fare back to Warri rather than encourage her to seek help in Asaba.

"As a mother, she should have asked her to go to the nearest police station while she looked for ways to join her in Asaba, instead of sending her transport fare to return to Warri," he wrote.

The media personality also suggested the family may have responded by placing blame on the victim for travelling to meet the suspect, which he strongly criticised.

"In a situation like this, you don't blame the victim first, you do everything possible for her to get treatment as justice," he added.

Ossai Ovie weighs in on the Odogwu Asaba sexual assault case as police continue their investigation into the allegations. Photo: ossaioviesuccess/odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie pledges to seek justice for Favour

Ossai Ovie outlined what he described as the correct steps for families responding to sexual assault cases: immediate medical attention, a formal police report, and counselling.

He warned that handling such matters privately denies victims both justice and healing.

Despite his criticism of the victim's family, Ossai Ovie said he would personally follow up on the matter to ensure they receive full justice.

He also stated that Odogwu Asaba should face the full weight of the law, writing that the suspect "should, by no means, be granted any freedom in his life."

The governor's aide added that future posts would address how Favour herself, Ogbonna, and an activist she initially contacted each played a role in how the situation unfolded.

Read Ossai Ovie's full post on X below:

Old Odogwu Asaba's video resurfaces amid scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Nigerian content creator Odogwu Asaba went viral after sexual assault allegations against him, with many social media users linking the clip to the accusations.

In the resurfaced footage, he openly discussed having a bedroom affair on the first day he met a woman he described as the love of his life, while also advising women not to delay intimacy with men.

His comments, which included claims that men have limited patience and that “playing hard to get” only drives them away, have been flagged as troubling by viewers in light of the ongoing case.

Source: Legit.ng