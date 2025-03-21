A Nigerian lady has shared what happened to her after she got pregnant for a man while still in her parents' house

The lady said her parents were angry about the development and they forced her to go and live with the man

However, she said she had to return home when she was being treated badly by the man and she was sent out

A Nigerian lady shared one of the most difficult moments of her life as a young person.

The lady said she once got pregnant out of wedlock and her parents were upset about the situation.

In a video posted on TikTok by @yomilistens, the lady said when she got pregnant, her parents forced her to live with the man.

She said the man was treating her badly so she decided to come back to her parents' house.

She said she later had to leave her parents' house so that she could find her peace of mind.

The lady, identified as Enitan said she was now on good terms with her parents but noted that leaving her parents' house at the time she did was very necessary.

Her words:

"It's about my family actually. I kind of deserted them to some extent for my own peace of mind. I got pregnant out of wedlock and my parents like forced me to live with the guy. I was being treated badly and I went back home. It's being like a tug of war at home. I was sent out. So I had to just move away from the, not talk to them for like a year. I have been this kind of person that I'm used to my parents. I'm used to being around them. I have never had friends. So, more like they are my friends. They are my closest persons. So, it was really tough, having to deal with myself and my baby all alone, because they were my biggest support, especially my younger ones. Having to deal with it all by myself, it was really tough, I won't lie to you."

Reactions as lady shares her story online

@CEASER FC said:

"In as much as I don't support having a child out of wedlock but if it happens can we accept fate and move on, most of the kids born out of wedlock are a huge blessings this is my opinion."

@Adeyolami said:

"Thank God for my parent and siblings..they are my biggest supporters when it happened to me."

@Itz Slìmzy Gõld said:

"This is my situation now this is what am going through in 2025 with my son."

