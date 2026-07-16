BACCODA publicly praised Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for reinstating Alhaji Abdullahi Idris as the Rekna of Bashar

The community association described the reinstatement as a victory for justice and the preservation of traditional institutions in Wase LGA

BACCODA urged residents of Bashar Chiefdom to rally around their traditional rulers and maintain peace following the reinstatement

The Bashar Chiefdom Community Development Association (BACCODA) has publicly praised Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for reinstating Alhaji Abdullahi Idris to his position as the Rekna of Bashar in Wase Local Government Area.

The commendation was contained in a signed statement from BACCODA President, Zakari Mohammed, and Secretary, Alhaji Yunusa Aliyu Garba, who said the governor's decision reflected strong and principled leadership committed to preserving traditional institutions and fostering peaceful coexistence.

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang has received fresh commendation Photo: Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

The statement read:

"We at BACCODA, on behalf of the entire people of Bashar Chiefdom, extend our heartfelt commendations to His Excellency, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, for this noble and unifying gesture."

The group described the development as a turning point for justice and fairness in the chiefdom, adding that it demonstrated the governor's readiness to respond to popular sentiment and place communal harmony above political considerations.

The statement noted:

"The reinstatement of the Rekna of Bashar is a triumph for justice, fairness, and the collective desire of our people to sustain our cherished traditional institutions."

Reinstatement and Peace in Wase

BACCODA said the resolution of the long-standing chieftaincy dispute would strengthen ongoing peace-building efforts across Wase Federal Constituency and Plateau State as a whole.

The group commended what it described as Mutfwang's consultative style of governance, which it said had helped build trust and mutual respect among the state's diverse ethnic and religious communities.

BACCODA praised Governor Caleb Mutfwang for resolving the Bashar chieftaincy Photo: shaes

Source: Facebook

The association called on the people of Bashar Chiefdom and the wider Wase Local Government Area to support their traditional rulers, uphold law and order, and align with the development agenda of the Plateau State Government.

BACCODA also reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside state authorities, traditional leaders, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's federal administration to deliver development and democratic dividends to residents of Wase.

Nigerian gov suddenly makes U-turn after sacking all traditional rulers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has reversed an earlier decision to remove the chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, extending the monarch’s tenure days after announcing a replacement.

The development followed the emergence of two conflicting letters from the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs, Francis Edet.

The first letter, dated June 18, announced the appointment of Felix Ukudare, the paramount ruler of Obudu Traditional Rulers Council, as the new chairman of the state council.

It also directed the former chairman to stop his ongoing tour of local government areas and prepare handover notes ahead of the transition.

However, a second letter dated June 23 reversed the earlier directive, informing the incumbent chairman that Governor Otu had approved an extension of his tenure for another two years.

Source: Legit.ng