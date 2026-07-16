Video of Peter Obi’s Wife Margaret Having Fun With Her Friends at a Party Trends: “What We Ordered”
- Margaret Obi thrilled social media users after a video of her dancing at a Lagos event began circulating online
- The former Anambra First Lady was filmed swaying to Earth, Wind & Fire's Let's Groove alongside friends at the event
- Nigerians flooded the comments with praise, comparing Margaret Obi to Michelle Obama and calling her First Lady material
Margaret Obi, wife of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has become the talk of Nigerian social media after a video of her dancing at a Lagos event sent the internet into a frenzy.
In the clip, the former Anambra State First Lady is seen with a group of women at what appears to be an upbeat evening gathering, complete with warm string lights and a lively atmosphere.
As Earth, Wind & Fire's classic track Let's Groove plays in the background, Margaret moves with ease and energy, swaying in multiple directions and showing off dance moves that left onlookers thoroughly impressed.
The video quickly spread across platforms, with many Nigerians gushing over her personality and poise.
Watch Margaret Obi dance at the Lagos event:
Fans React to Margaret Obi's Dance Video
The clip attracted a wave of enthusiastic responses, with many commenters drawing flattering comparisons and imagining what her tenure as Nigeria's First Lady might look like.
@thegirlcalleddinma wrote:
"I have a strong feeling she would never ask us to sell akara and corn"
@cagrinya commented:
"She has the Michelle Obama vibes. 😍❤️"
@onyidamsy shared:
"If not for anything, for aesthetics naaa…..she definitely has to be our next First Lady! 😍"
@onyxdarl reacted:
"See what we ordered for before; Temu come carry another thing give us 😢😢"
@eyebloggz_styling joked:
"Peter OBI go see this video say my baby check your account 😂😂😂."
@sunshyne_nice wrote:
"See the material we are working with, ifenkili, nwanyi manarisia...❤️"
Peter Obi speaks about wife
Legit.ng previously reported that Labour Party's Peter Obi vowed never to divorce his wife, Margaret Brownson, regardless of any condition.
Zubby Michael's priceless reaction as Mercy Johnson demonstrates bottle-breaking trick on set trends
In an interview on The Honest Bunch YouTube podcast, Obi stated that even if his wife were to be unfaithful, he would never consider divorce.
The former governor of Anambra state made it clear that their marriage was “sealed” and that he would never marry another woman.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.