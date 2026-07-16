Margaret Obi thrilled social media users after a video of her dancing at a Lagos event began circulating online

The former Anambra First Lady was filmed swaying to Earth, Wind & Fire's Let's Groove alongside friends at the event

Nigerians flooded the comments with praise, comparing Margaret Obi to Michelle Obama and calling her First Lady material

Margaret Obi, wife of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has become the talk of Nigerian social media after a video of her dancing at a Lagos event sent the internet into a frenzy.

In the clip, the former Anambra State First Lady is seen with a group of women at what appears to be an upbeat evening gathering, complete with warm string lights and a lively atmosphere.

Peter Obi’s wife trends as party video with friends goes viral. Credit: @petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

As Earth, Wind & Fire's classic track Let's Groove plays in the background, Margaret moves with ease and energy, swaying in multiple directions and showing off dance moves that left onlookers thoroughly impressed.

The video quickly spread across platforms, with many Nigerians gushing over her personality and poise.

Watch Margaret Obi dance at the Lagos event:

Fans React to Margaret Obi's Dance Video

The clip attracted a wave of enthusiastic responses, with many commenters drawing flattering comparisons and imagining what her tenure as Nigeria's First Lady might look like.

@thegirlcalleddinma wrote:

"I have a strong feeling she would never ask us to sell akara and corn"

@cagrinya commented:

"She has the Michelle Obama vibes. 😍❤️"

@onyidamsy shared:

"If not for anything, for aesthetics naaa…..she definitely has to be our next First Lady! 😍"

@onyxdarl reacted:

"See what we ordered for before; Temu come carry another thing give us 😢😢"

@eyebloggz_styling joked:

"Peter OBI go see this video say my baby check your account 😂😂😂."

@sunshyne_nice wrote:

"See the material we are working with, ifenkili, nwanyi manarisia...❤️"

Peter Obi’s wife spotted having fun with friends in trending video. Credit: @margeretobi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi speaks about wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Labour Party's Peter Obi vowed never to divorce his wife, Margaret Brownson, regardless of any condition.

In an interview on The Honest Bunch YouTube podcast, Obi stated that even if his wife were to be unfaithful, he would never consider divorce.

The former governor of Anambra state made it clear that their marriage was “sealed” and that he would never marry another woman.

Source: Legit.ng